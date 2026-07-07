Djokovic outlasts Auger-Aliassime after more than 5 hours to reach Wimbledon semifinals at age 39

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LONDON — Novak Djokovic was pushed to play more than five hours by Felix Auger-Aliassime before the seven-time Wimbledon champion prevailed 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) on Tuesday to set up a semifinal against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

When a forehand from Auger-Aliassime sailed wide after a long rally to give Djokovic a 9-4 lead in the final-set tiebreaker, both players leaned on their rackets in exhaustion. Djokovic, while he was leaning over, still found energy to encourage the crowd to cheer louder, waving his racket for more noise.

Then on his first match point, a big forehand from Djokovic led to another error from his 25-year-old Canadian opponent to end it after 5 hours, 15 minutes — and just before the All England Club's 11 p.m. curfew took effect.

To celebrate, Djokovic raised his arms high and wide and took in the applause as he walked to the net to shake hands with Auger-Aliassime. Then Djokovic performed a little elbows-to-knees dance. He often mentions that his daughter tries to teach him moves.

"These," Djokovic said, "are the kind of moments that I still play tennis for."

Djokovic continues to break records as he chases a 25th Grand Slam title. He's reached a record-setting eighth consecutive Wimbledon final four — moving him one ahead of Roger Federer for most consecutive men's singles semifinal appearances at the grass-court tournament.

Sinner spent less than half the amount of time on court as Djokovic did when he beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 much earlier in the day on No. 1 Court.

Sinner beat Djokovic in straight sets in last year's Wimbledon semifinals; and Djokovic outlasted the Italian over five sets in the last four of this year's Australian Open.

"I wish it was finals, so I don't need to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow," Djokovic said.

"I was telling the kids to go to sleep after the fourth (set) but they didn't want to listen. I'm glad they stayed because it was honestly one of the best matches I was part of on this court in my career."

In the first set, Djokovic dealt with what appeared to be a lower-leg issue. He grimaced during the ninth game, which he held to love for a 5-4 lead. Then he was treated by a trainer on the ensuing changeover and took a medical time out. The trainer tested the stability of his left ankle and calf before massaging Djokovic's calf muscle.

Djokovic had earlier leaned over to stretch his leg by pulling back the tip of his sneaker. He also stretched while standing at the back wall.

There was more stretching the rest of the way, too — especially late in the fifth set.

"It was really anybody's game in the super tiebreak in the fifth," Djokovic said.

Djokovic objected to the decision to close the Centre Court roof at 7:40 p.m. after Auger-Aliassime won the second set to even the match at a set apiece.

Djokovic told Wimbledon tournament referee Denise Parnell that they could squeeze in another set before the natural light fades.

"We can play a whole another set outdoors. We're an outdoor tournament," Djokovic said. "You remember the first round? You didn't close it until like 8:20, 8:30 and now you want to close it at 7:40. Where's the consistency?

"You're so proud of your rules and you're not sticking to any kind of rules," Djokovic added.

Down a set after untimely double-faults, Coco Gauff rallied past Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the first time.

With the victory, the 22-year-old Gauff became the youngest player to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova, who completed the feat at the 2007 French Open, the women's professional tennis tour said.

Gauff will face 10th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a spot in Saturday's final. Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, eliminated Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

In Gauff's six previous appearances at the All England Club, she had never gotten past the fourth round. But perhaps experience at the grass-court major is starting to pay off.

"I think after seven years playing this tournament it's finally the first time I can walk on Centre Court and I didn't feel nervous," Gauff said.

In the completion of a fourth-round match, second-seeded Alexander Zverez beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6) to set up a quarterfinal Wednesday against sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz.

Under a sunny sky, the early afternoon matches started with the temperature at 29 Celsius degrees (84 Fahrenheit) and expected to rise to 31 C (88 F).

Sinner, who lost in the second round at the French Open amid a heat wave in Paris, used an ice towel around his neck on changeovers.

Early in her match, Gauff asked the chair umpire: "Do you guys have an ice pack?" The American dabbed what appeared to be a blue ice pack to her cheeks and top of her thighs.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis