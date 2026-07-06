After his suspension was lifted in scrutinized move, Balogun has little impact in US World Cup loss

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SEATTLE — Folarin Balogun's presence on the field for the United States against Belgium had a seismic impact on the world of soccer, but he ultimately played a forgettable role in the Americans' 4-1 loss in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday.

The 25-year-old striker, who had three goals in this World Cup, was shown a red card during the U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but FIFA lifted his suspension for Monday's match after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on Balogun's behalf.

FIFA's decision prompted soccer leaders to question the integrity of the World Cup, with European soccer body UEFA saying FIFA "crossed a red line" and Belgium's soccer federation contesting Balogun's eligibility.

"I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and I accepted the decision when I was told I was allowed to play," Balogun said. "I didn't have any involvement in the process, and that's not something that has anything to do with me personally."

Balogun did not score on Monday. He helped set up Malik Tillman's goal in the 31st minute when he was fouled by Belgium defender Brandon Mechele roughly 25 yards outside the Red Devils' goal.

Tillman scored on the ensuing free kick. Just before the goal, Balogun waved his arms and pumped up the American fans.

The U.S. tried to set up Balogun multiple times. He made use of his speed on several runs but could not get past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. His best chance came in the 82nd minute, when Courtois got in front of a left-footed attempt. Balogun was replaced by Haji Wright in the 92nd minute.

To a suggestion that Balogun wasn't a major presence on the field, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams responded: "Was anyone a major presence on the field today?"

"We were happy that we had the opportunity for him to play," Adams said. "He tried today to be a presence and a nuisance, and at times he was — getting the ball in behind and doing what he does. Just didn't have too many opportunities."

Balogun said it was difficult to understand why the U.S. didn't play with the intensity the team brought to its earlier games.

"Today we didn't give the crowd a lot to cheer for," he said. "That's the most disappointing thing, and that's the part that hurts the most for me personally."

Last Wednesday during the Americans' 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Balogun was shown a red card by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus for stepping on an opponent's ankle, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

After Trump spoke by phone to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, FIFA's disciplinary committee suspended the discipline for a year on Sunday.

Infantino said he did not play a role in the decision by the disciplinary committee, which also fined Balogun $40,000, a penalty that can be paid by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The FIFA president was in attendance for the match, watching from a suite with Pascale Van Damme, chair of the Belgian Football Association, and Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the USSF. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was seated nearby.

Belgium fans chanted "FIFA Mafia!" during their pregame march to Lumen Field.

Balogun's three goals matched Landon Donovan in 2010 for the second most by an American in a World Cup. Bert Patenaude holds the U.S. record with four in the initial tournament in 1930.

Balogun, who was playing in his first World Cup for the Americans, became the first U.S. player to score two goals in a match in the tournament since 1930. But he failed to lead the U.S. to what would have been its first consecutive knockout-stage wins. The best performance by the Americans since 1930 remains their run to the quarterfinals in 2002.

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Associated Press writer Gene Johnson contributed to this report.

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See more of AP's World Cup coverage here