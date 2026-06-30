Center Kristaps Porzingis re-signing with Warriors on two-year, $40 million deal, AP source says

By Janie Mccauley, Associated Press | Posted - June 30, 2026 at 11:19 a.m.

 

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SAN FRANCISCO — Center Kristaps Porzingis has reached agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been finalized or announced by the team. This keeps Porzingis off the market as the NBA's free-agency period begins.

The 30-year-old Latvian joined Golden State at the February trade deadline from Atlanta in a swap that sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

Porzingis missed significant time last season even after coming to the Warriors. The 7-foot-2 veteran played just 32 games, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He appeared in 15 games for Golden State with 11 starts.

The Warriors finished 37-45 to earn the 10th seed in the Western Conference and lost to Phoenix in the Play-In tournament.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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