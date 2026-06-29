Have You Seen This? Stunt pilot lands plane on moving train

ON THE TRAIN — Death-defying stunts — even here in Utah — are becoming all too common across social media.

Despite all this crowdsourcing of adrenaline rushes, Red Bull reigns supreme in the world of extreme stunts.

While the company's sponsored athletes seem to outdo themselves every week, perhaps no recent example has served as a reminder of Red Bull's stunt superiority better than pilot Dario Costa. He created aviation history by landing his race aircraft on a moving cargo train before lifting off again in a vertical climb from an impossibly small runway in an act certain to make even the most experienced flyer nauseous.

Miraculously, Costa pulled it off. The video shows him screaming in elation as he ascends into the sky after completing the "Top Gun"-worthy maneuver.

Adding to the impressiveness, Red Bull in the video description said Costa had to battle turbulent air surrounding the train carriage, which was moving at its maximum operational speed of nearly 75 mph while executing a blind landing on the tiny container with a margin of error only centimeters wide.

Even though I was far from the cockpit (thankfully), I couldn't help but breathe a sigh of relief myself when Costa completed the stunt.

You can watch a longer, eight-minute version of Costa's feat here and see more of his stunts here.

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