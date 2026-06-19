Have You Seen This? Roll cloud looks like a twisted breadstick in the sky

By Orrin Olsen | Posted - June 19, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

 
Riley Bernardic spotted a roll cloud on June 2 in La Grange, Texas.

Riley Bernardic spotted a roll cloud on June 2 in La Grange, Texas. (Riley Bernardic, ViralHog)

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LA GRANGE, Texas – I must've been hungry when I watched this video, because to me, the cloud looks exactly like a twisted breadstick. The type you might get at a family-owned Italian restaurant. With a golden-brown crust and a pillowy interior, breadsticks like this are the perfect balance of bread and garlic butter.

Yum.

So what exactly is the cloud in this video? Because it's definitely not the normal variety.

As I understand it, this is what's called a roll cloud (not a breadstick cloud). Riley Bernardic said he spotted it with his son while in La Grange, Texas on June 2.

These tube-shaped clouds hang low in the sky, completely detached from other cloud structures and often stretching for miles. As warm air lifts, it condenses into these clouds, while the sinking air behind it remains dry. This rising and sinking motion makes the cloud appear to slowly roll forward, giving them their distinct appearance and name.

While roll clouds might look kind of like horizontal tornadoes, they're completely harmless. And delicious.

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