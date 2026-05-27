Utah father of 3 killed in paragliding accident remembered as adventurous and charismatic

DRAPER — Family and loved ones of a Utah father and former Marine who died in a paragliding accident earlier this month remember him as a loving father who loved the outdoors.

The man, identified by family as Christian Wright, was paragliding near Corner Canyon in Draper on May 15, when his parachute lost its lift and failed, causing him to fall approximately 75 to 80 feet to his death, his family said.

Wright, 35, is the father of three children, ages 7, 9 and 11, according to Kristi Johnson, his ex-sister-in-law, who organized a GoFundMe* campaign to gather donations to help with incurred expenses amid the unexpected loss.

"These three children now face an unimaginable road ahead," the website reads. "Our family is still in shock, still trying to process what happened. But in the middle of that grief, needs still need to be met until long-term aid is in place."

Wright served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years before returning home and taking on another opportunity to serve — a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brisbane, Australia, according to his obituary.

Christian Wright, a father of three and former marine died in a paragliding accident near Corner Canyon in Draper on May 15. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Family members said Wright was a "careful and experienced" paraglider, who also enjoyed running, mountain biking, rock climbing and skiing. He also taught climbing classes and would often volunteer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team.

"He was a charismatic, pragmatic and adventurous soul who thrived outdoors and competed in extreme sports," his obituary reads.

While he was also up for a challenge, Wright's family said nothing compared to his greatest joy and purpose in life, which were his kids.

Christian Wright, a father of three and former marine died in a paragliding accident near Corner Canyon in Draper on May 15. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Johnson, the children's aunt, said the family expresses its "deepest gratitude and thanks to all those offering prayers, well wishes, and donations."

Wright's funeral is set for Thursday morning.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.