Fishing Lake Powell at record lows: we find success despite historic water conditions

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As water levels at Lake Powell continue to sit at historic lows, anglers are facing a dramatically different landscape heading into the summer season.

Launching from Bullfrog Marina's North Ramp (one of the few remaining accessible ramps) fishermen are adapting to changing conditions while still finding success during the spring bite. Despite the reduced water levels, multiple species including striped bass, largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie and catfish remain active.

Using a mix of trolling, jigging and shoreline casting techniques, we set out to prove that productive fishing is still possible even as the lake reaches some of the lowest levels ever recorded.

This story takes a closer look at what visitors can expect this summer, from launch access and shifting shorelines to how the changing environment is impacting fishing opportunities at one of Utah's most popular recreation destinations.