Snapshot of the Week: May 23, 2026

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Our winner this week didn't submit the photo, take the photo, or even catch the fish! Jim and his wife Terry returned to Silver Lake in California on the June Lake Loop. This is an area where Jim learned to fish when he was just 9-years-old. Jim and Terry spent two days fishing, when Jim's wife caught this big rainbow. But it was Jim who was holding the fish when the photo was taken. Jim's buddy, Brad, saw the picture and decided to submit it to our contest on Jim's behalf. Well Jim, it's a good thing you have a wife that can catch bigger fish than you, and a buddy who recognizes a great snapshot when he sees one!