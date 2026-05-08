MLB's rookie class is making an impressive impact in early season games

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PHOENIX — Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Konnor Griffin stepped to the plate on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and ripped a 110.1 mph laser high off the center-field wall at Chase Field, cruising into second base for a double.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo's jaw dropped almost to the dugout floor.

"Twenty years old and driving the ball off the center field wall," Lovullo said. "Let's go back to being 20 years old. I was just getting hair under my armpits, and this guy's in a big-league baseball game. It's impressive."

Griffin — who just turned 20 a few weeks ago — is part of an MLB rookie class that's made an instant impact as the calendar turns to May. He's batting .256 with two homers, 16 RBIs and is 8 for 8 on stolen bases, all while playing shortstop at a high level for a Pirates team that has a 21-17 record.

No wonder the Pirates were comfortable handing him a $140 million, nine-year deal in April.

Lovullo has been the manager of the D-backs for 10 seasons and said he's noticed a huge difference in the readiness of young players when they get to the big leagues.

The data backs that up, too. As measured by Wins Above Replacement, three of the five most productive classes of rookie hitters since 1950 graduated in the past four years, in 2023 (67.5 WAR), 2022 (53.7) and 2024 (49). Through Thursday's games, this year's class is on pace for 47, which would rank fifth.

Even the 2025 class, which wasn't as deep, featured examples of players ready to make an unusually fast impact. Nick Kurtz got just 210 at-bats in the minor leagues before joining the Athletics, then batted .290 with 36 homers and 86 RBIs over 117 games to win American League Rookie of the Year in 2025.

"Everything is fast-forwarded now, everything's on speed dial, everything happens really quick," Lovullo said. "These kids are developing. It's the same message I send to our group about player development. We aren't going to be the L.A. Dodgers or the Padres. Spots won't be filled by Player 'X' coming off of free agency. Spots will be filled by someone in this clubhouse."

Here's a look at some of the other top rookies in the big leagues through the season's first 1 1/2 months:

The 21-year-old made the big-league club with a strong spring performance and continues to impress, batting .299 with two homers, 16 RBIs and an .845 OPS while splitting time between shortstop and third baseman. He's been arguably the best player on a Tigers' team that's otherwise underachieved so far this year. That's exactly why the franchise was comfortable signing him to a $150 million, eight-year deal in April.

Another highly-regarded prospect who was the No. 7 overall pick in 2024 out of West Virginia, Wetherholt has popped seven homers for a Cardinals team that's been a pleasant surprise in the NL Central. He looks like a mainstay in St. Louis for years to come.

DeLauter actually made his MLB debut last season when he became one of the few players in big league history to get his first call-up in the playoffs. So far this spring, he's showed why the Guardians had enough confidence to bring him up for those pressure-packed games, batting .306 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

The veteran Japanese slugger has made an instant impact in the big leagues, crushing 14 homers in just 37 games. He needs to cut down on the strikeouts and may never consistently hit for high average, but there's no doubt the power is legit and he's still just 26 years old.

The 29-year-old is older than all of the other players on this list and had a slow start while making the transition from Japan. But he's picked up the pace over the past few weeks and is batting .246 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs.

The 22-year-old made a good impression during a short stint last season and has continued to hit in the big leagues so far this spring. Playing mostly first base, he's batting .245 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs.

The Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the big leagues, but McLean has been one of few bright spots. He dazzled in an eight-start cameo last season and has pitched well so far in 2026. The 24-year-old has a 2.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings through seven starts.

The Florida State product has been one of the best pitchers in the American League this season with a 3-1 record and a 2.40 ERA through seven starts. The left hander is a big reason the Guardians are currently at the top of the AL Central.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB