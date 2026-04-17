Inter Milan eases past Cagliari and moves one step closer to Serie A title

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2026 at 3:48 p.m.

 
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, on Marcus Thuram shoulders, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 17, 2026.

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, on Marcus Thuram shoulders, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

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REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Marcus Thuram scored his fourth goal in three games as Inter Milan beat Cagliari 3-0 and extended its lead in Serie A to 12 points on Friday.

After a poor first half in which Inter failed to turn its pressure into goals, Cristian Chivu's men took control during a four-minute period shortly after halftime.

Federico Dimarco's superb pass left Thuram with a tap-in at the far post, then four minutes later Nicolo Barella lashed in an unstoppable shot from 15 meters out to make it 2-0.

Piotr Zielinski saved the best for last with a superbly struck volley that flew into the top corner.

The result put the champions-elect 12 points clear of Napoli with six games remaining.

Cagliari was in 16th place, six points above the relegation zone.

Earlier, Como fell to a second defeat in a week when it went down at Sassuolo 2-1.

Cristian Volpato and M'Bala Nzola struck in the three minutes before halftime to give Sassuolo a lead against the run of play.

Argentina international Nico Paz pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time — his third in four games — but Como could not get an equalizer in spite of dominating possession in the second half.

Como's first away loss in 2026 came after losing at home to Inter 4-3 on Monday. Although Como remained in fifth place, Juventus, two points above it, could go five points clear if it beats Bologna on Sunday.

Cesc Fàbregas' side went unbeaten in nine away games dating to Dec. 15 when it went down by a single goal at Roma.

Sassuolo was in ninth.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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