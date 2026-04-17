George Foreman laid to rest in Iowa, drawn by a peaceful 1988 visit

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SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The late boxing great George Foreman lies buried in a cemetery in the northwestern corner of Iowa — a place he has no connection to outside of a lone visit to the region nearly 40 years ago.

Foreman died March 21, 2025, at the age of 76 in Houston and was buried in Logan Park Cemetery at Sioux City, Iowa, a month later, city officials confirmed. Foreman's family returned Thursday to his burial site, holding a news conference with Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott to reveal Foreman's burial place, marked by a large monument that bears an image of him as a teen following his Olympic gold medal boxing win.

The family explained in a statement released by Sioux City officials that he had visited the Iowa city in 1988, and often recalled the sense of peace he experienced there.

After traveling to the city on April 17 last year to bury Foreman, his family said they immediately understood the region's appeal.

"Our father lived a life of purpose, faith and gratitude," the family said in a statement released by Sioux City officials. "To see him laid to rest in a place that brought him peace means everything to us."

Scott joined the family at Foreman's monument that lies just a few miles north of the Missouri River in an upper Midwest city of nearly 87,000 people. The cemetery overlooks the scenic Loess Hills, created by windblown silt deposits that reach up to 200 feet high (about 61 meters) and line the river along the Iowa border for 200 miles (322 kilometers).

"Their story is a reminder of how one place can stay with someone for a lifetime," Scott said.

A native Texan, Foreman rose to fame when he made the 1968 U.S. Olympic boxing team, winning gold in Mexico City. He became the heavyweight champion of the world in 1973 by defeating the great Joe Frazier, only to lose the title a year later to Muhammad Ali in the famous " Rumble in the Jungle."

A full 20 years later in 1994, Foreman became the oldest man to win the heavyweight championship at 45, defeating Michael Moorer in an epic upset.

Foreman retired in 1997 with a 76-5 career record.

He then moved on to the next chapter in his life as a businessman, pitchman and occasional actor, becoming known to a new generation as the face of the George Foreman Grill. The simple cooking machine sold more than 100 million units and brought him more wealth than boxing.

A biographical movie based on Foreman's life was released in 2023.