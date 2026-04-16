Mammoth celebrate team honors following conclusion of regular season

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, the Mammoth hosted their end-of-season awards honors following their final home game.

Players were recognized with a special ceremony following Thursday night's game against the Blues with members of the organization handing out awards to celebrate accomplishments on and off the ice.

Some awards were voted on by the players while others were voted on by the fans.

Team MVP

Clayton Keller, Utah's Captain, was voted the Team MVP by his teammates. Keller played in all 82 games while also suiting up for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"I think it means a lot for sure," Keller said. "There's lots of other guys in this room that could have received it"

Keller, one of the few remaining players from the Coyotes era, helped lead his team back to the playoffs for the first time in six years and for the first time in Mammoth franchise history.

Leading scorer award

Taking home the team's leading scorer award for the second-straight season was also Keller, who led Utah in points with 88 after he posted 26 goals and 62 assists.

On top of averaging over a point per game, Keller also showed his clutch gene various times throughout the season.

Les Flyers ont réussi à museler Clayton Keller pendant 59 minutes et 35 secondes, mercredi, et puis… 👀 #TusksUppic.twitter.com/I6lRRaNQFW — LNH (@LNH_FR) January 22, 2026

The biggest highlight may have come in a home game against the Flyers when Keller scored a game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation before netting the game-winner.

Three stars award

Winning the three stars award for the second-consectuive season was Dylan Guenther, who recorded a career-high 40 goals and 73 points.

Guenther improved his goal and point total from last season by 13, taking a leap in his game and becoming the Mammoth's most prolific goal-scorer.

Community-obsessed award

In what shouldn't come as a surprise, Michael Carcone took home the award for the player who is most active in the community.

Carcone partnered with the NHL and three other players to raise awareness and contribute to an initiative to donate $15,000 to the American Special Hockey Association. Carcone, alongside NHLers Charlie McAvoy, Frederick Gaudreau, and Dylan Larkin, each designed a pair of socks in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

This is what it's all about 🩵



Michael Carcone and teammates arrived to the game wearing socks designed by Carcs in collaboration with the NHLPA and For Bare Feet in honor of #WorldDownSyndromeDay. pic.twitter.com/ygyOrkdGEr — x - Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) March 21, 2026

Before Utah's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Mar. 20, Carcone and some of his teammates celebrated World Down Syndrome Day by walking with his friend 11-year-old Welles Peterson and four of his friends during player walk-ins for the second straight year.

"It's exciting," Carcone said. "Like I said from day one, this community's been special and done so much for my family and myself. So obviously getting recognized with that award is special to me."

All-in award

The fan-voted award for the player who "leaves it all out on the ice" was given to Lawson Crouse.

"Just try and do my best each and every night out there," Crouse said. "A lot of guys on our team do so, I think if you look around the room, there's a lot of guys that come out for that award, and obviously very grateful to get that recognition."

Crouse tied a career-high in goals this season with 24 and posted 44 points while also racking up 212 hits and 52 blocks.

On top of receiving recognition from the fans, Crouse received praise from his head coach for his effort and contributions this season.

When asked what player impressed him the most this season, Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said, "Probably (Crouse)."

"Especially because of the way he bounced back. What I like is the way he reacted to adversity last year. Did not make excuses, did not feel sorry for himself. He just owned it, he took accountability, and he did what he had to do to show up."