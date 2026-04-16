Stay ahead of health issues: Echo Ultrasound's $400 comprehensive body scan

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When it comes to diagnosing life-threatening illnesses, doctors repeat time and time again, "Early detection is the best protection." But with the American Academy of Family Physicians reporting increased wait times for appointments and a growing shortage of physicians, getting quick test results these days is almost impossible.

Until now.

In an effort to provide patients with peace of mind sooner rather than later, Echo Ultrasound is now offering a $400 body scan that can alert you to potential medical concerns within days — not weeks.

Considering what could be at stake, that's a no-brainer for many people. And if you're wondering whether or not that cost would be worth it for you, here's what you need to know.

Echo Body Scan: A comprehensive preventative ultrasound

People get ultrasounds for a variety of reasons. Although commonly associated with pregnancies, ultrasounds are used for a variety of medical purposes.

Photo: Peakstock - stock.adobe.com

Echo Ultrasound is now offering a comprehensive preventative ultrasound called Echo Body Scan. This non-invasive scan takes just 40 minutes and evaluates all of your major organs and glands, checking for growths, masses, inflammation and other abnormalities. The scan covers:

Thyroid

Carotid arteries

Aorta

Liver

Spleen

Gallbladder

Pancreas

Kidneys

Bladder

Prostate (for men)

Uterus and ovaries (for women)

According to Cleveland Clinic, atherosclerosis — or the buildup of fat and cholesterol on artery walls — is something that frequently goes undetected. About half of the people between ages 45 to 84 who have it aren't aware of it. Unfortunately, many people don't exhibit any symptoms until they suffer a heart attack or stroke. With that in mind, a $400 scan may not sound like a bad investment.

Photo: megaflopp - stock.adobe.com

Are ultrasounds safe?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, this type of imaging has been used for over 20 years and "has an excellent safety record." One of its benefits is that there's no radiation required, so it doesn't carry the same risks as X-rays and other types of imaging.

That's part of what makes Echo Ultrasound a great option for people who want to know what's going on with their body. It gives them a quick and safe test — overseen by board-certified radiologists — that doesn't compromise their health.

In addition to the preventative diagnostic scan, Echo Ultrasound offers a variety of other ultrasounds. You can find their services and pricing information here.

Will it be covered by insurance?

Echo Ultrasound operates on a self-pay model. This allows them to keep costs low and eliminate surprise billing. That said, you're welcome to submit to your insurance company for reimbursement — but you'll probably want to contact them first before coming in.

You may also use your Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) to cover the cost of your scan.

Do you need a referral?

Echo Ultrasound doesn't require a doctor referral to schedule an appointment, but they appreciate referring providers and will accept a referral if you have one.

How to schedule your exam

Scheduling your Echo Body Scan is simple. All you need to do is use the online scheduling system on Echo Ultrasound's website to choose a convenient date and time for your appointment. Most appointments are available same-day or next day, so you don't have to worry about waiting around.

What to expect the day of the scan

The Echo Ultrasound office is conveniently located in Pleasant Grove. When you arrive, their highly-trained ARDMS-certified sonographers will put you at ease and perform the 40-minute scan, which should feel completely comfortable.

Fast results

Echo Ultrasound won't keep you in suspense very long to get your results. Your personal radiology report will be available within two to three business days following your scan.

About Echo Ultrasound

Echo Ultrasound provides high-quality, hospital-grade, affordable pregnancy ultrasound, breast ultrasound and diagnostic ultrasound for patients in Provo, Orem, Springville, Lehi, Draper, Sandy, South Jordan, West Jordan and surrounding areas in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

Their approach allows you to skip the insurance hassle and schedule appointments for yourself — whenever you need them. Whether you're coming for a pregnancy ultrasound, breast screening, or general diagnostic ultrasound, they make the process simple and comfortable.

Don't wait weeks for answers. Visit echo-ultrasound.com or call (385) 295-1500 to schedule your comprehensive preventative ultrasound today.

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