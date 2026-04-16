Bryson Tiller bolts Kansas for rival Missouri after a breakout freshman season

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 16, 2026 at 9:19 a.m.

 
St. John's guard Ian Jackson (11) shoots around Kansas forward Bryson Tiller (15) during a game in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 22, 2026, in San Diego.

St. John's guard Ian Jackson (11) shoots around Kansas forward Bryson Tiller (15) during a game in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 22, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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Bryson Tiller is leaving Kansas for bitter rival Missouri after a promising and productive freshman season with the Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-11 forward arrived in Lawrence before the spring semester in 2025 and redshirted before playing last season, when Tiller was a regular in the starting lineup. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, and one of his best games for Kansas came against the Tigers, when he had 13 points, five rebounds and five blocks in an 80-60 rout at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Missouri has been active in the transfer portal, landing Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey and Providence forward Jamier Jones.

Tiller visited the Tigers on Sunday and made the decision to join coach Dennis Gates over interest from Michigan, Georgia Tech, NC State, Arizona and others. He visited Miami but canceled a planned visit to Arizona.

Kansas already lost another big man, Flory Bidunga, who decided to transfer to Louisville.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

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