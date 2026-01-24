'Free solo' climb of Taiwan's tallest building postponed due to weather

Poor weather on Saturday forced ​U.S. climber Alex Honnold to postpone his "free solo" rope and harness-free ascent ⁠of the outside of Taiwan's Taipei 101 skyscraper, ‌one of the world's tallest buildings.

The climb, ⁠organized by Netflix for live broadcast, ‌has been ‍rescheduled for Sunday morning in Taipei, the ⁠streamer said ⁠on its X account.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding," it added.

The top of Taipei 101 was obscured by cloud on Saturday morning, with intermittent rain ‍showers.

The 1,667 feet Taipei 101, which dominates the city's skyline and is a major tourist attraction, was the tallest building in the world from 2004 to 2010, a crown currently held ‌by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Taipei 101 has been ‌scaled before. In 2004, French climber Alain Robert, dubbed "Spiderman" for his ropeless ascents of some of the world's highest skyscrapers, climbed ⁠the building, in ​a time of ⁠four hours with ‌a safety rope.

