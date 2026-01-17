No. 15 Texas Tech uses late surge to hand No. 11 BYU 1st Big 12 loss

PROVO — BYU men's basketball landed a punch in a top-15 Big 12 road environment Saturday night.

Texas Tech had the knockout blow with a flurry.

Reigning Big 12 player of the year JT Toppin poured in 27 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 15 Texas Tech used a 29-6 run late in the second half to hand No. 11 BYU its first loss in Big 12 play 84-71 in Lubbock, Texas.

Christian Anderson added 22 points and seven assists for the Red Raiders (14-4, 4-1 Big 12), and LeJuan Watts scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half to help the hosts pull away in front of a wired crowd at United Supermarkets Arena.

Robert Wright III totaled a career-high 28 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead BYU (16-2, 4-1 Big 12); and Richie Saunders had 18 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

AJ Dybantsa finished with 13 points and three rebounds, including just 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting in the second half.

On a night when Texas Tech honored its 2025 Big 12 champion football team, the Cougars and Red Raiders played a back-and-forth game that felt like a Big 12 championship of its own.

Undefeated Arizona, Houston and Iowa State will undoubtedly having something to say about that. But if nothing else, the Red Raiders and Cougars proved that the Big 12 goes at least 4-5 deep with the Red Raiders' second AP Top 15 win of the season.

After trailing by as much as 6 early in the game, BYU pulled back into the game with what coaches often refer to as "the little things." While the Red Raiders canned 3-of-13 triples before the break and held BYU scoreless from the 3-point line until Mihailo Boskovic's three with 3:15 left in the half.

Dybantsa even found Saunders on the break for a dunk that gave BYU its first lead 15-13 with 11:47 left in the half.

Toppins had 10 points and eight rebounds at the break. But the Cougars out-rebounded Texas Tech 23-18, pulled down six offensive boards, and outscored the hosts 24-10 in the paint to stay within one, 32-31, at halftime.

Wright converted five of his first eight attempts for 16 points, including 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, to help BYU lead by as much as 9 points with 9:26 remaining.

Saunders, too, hated up in the second half, capping a 16-2 run with his third 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 61-52 advantage midway through the half.

The senior from Riverton by way of Wasatch Academy then blocked a 3-point attempt in transition moments later as Texas Tech went scoreless on all but one possession for more than four minutes.

But the Red Raiders didn't wilt.

Watts dropped in a 3-pointer with 4:12 remaining, then found Anderson in transition to cap a 20-4 run that put Texas Tech back in front 72-65 with 3:14 remaining as the Red Raiders pulled away for good.

BYU has a week before hosting rival Utah next Saturday, Jan. 24 (3:30 p.m. MST, FOX).

This story will be updated.