Test Drive: Nissan LEAF continues to set the standard for affordable EVs

For many early EV adopters, the original Nissan LEAF played a key role in making electric mobility mainstream. It brought zero‑emission driving to everyday households with an approachable price, simple operation, and a friendly learning curve at a time when EVs still felt experimental.

As the segment grew more competitive and advanced, the LEAF stayed true to its accessible roots — even as newer models began setting higher expectations for design, range, and technology.

All of that changes with the fully redesigned all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF. Spoiler alert: It's excellent. For real.

After spending a weekend with the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF, a Platinum+ tester, I came away genuinely impressed in so many ways. This isn't just an update or a refresh — it's a clean sheet creation that feels modern, polished, cool and thoughtfully executed. Nissan didn't just try to play catch-up here. In many ways, it leapfrogged near the front of the pack.

From the way it drives to its excellent build quality — especially how it feels inside — the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF has suddenly become one of the most compelling mainstream EVs on the market.

In addition, this also feels like clear evidence of Nissan's continued focus on quality and execution. From the rugged and versatile midsize pickup truck Frontier, to their fully redesigned Armada and now to this all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF, Nissan has been revitalizing their brand, and I'll be the first to be cheering them on.

These are great cars, and I'm not surprised at their recent recognition as being number one for "New Vehicle Quality among Mainstream Brands in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study."

Here are just a few reasons why the all-new LEAF is a solid hit.

A design that looks and feels special

While previous LEAF models leaned on friendly, rounded shapes, the 2026 redesign brings a bold sense of purpose — wow. I love it. The styling is clean, modern, confident and thoughtful. I love cars where you can feel that the designers really cared about the details, and this 2026 LEAF is one of those. At the same time, it's not overdone. It's approachable, yet cool and interesting enough to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

One of my favorite details is around back. If you're a Nissan fan at all, then you know how cool the taillights are on its sports car, the Nissan Z. Well, Nissan has thrown in some subtle, Z-inspired taillight elements that serve as a clever Easter egg for fans of the brand. They're also reflective, which is another unnecessary, but very cool and appreciated touch.

The headlights, rear spoiler, and overall shape are all very attractive as well. From every angle, the all-new LEAF's cohesive design just works.

Interior quality that punches far above its weight

When I first drove Nissan's larger EV, the ARIYA, Nissan told me that its design would influence future models. I can see that influence here in the LEAF, but everything has been refined, retooled and improved. It all just looks and feels lovely and thought out. The same applies to build quality. The panels fit tightly, the materials feel high-quality and nothing squeaks or rattles.

The interior's layout is clean, intuitive, modern and attractive. The screens are easy to read, and the controls make sense and are easy to use. Nissan, thankfully, has kept some "physical" buttons instead of burying them in screens, unlike some of the competition. These buttons are touch-sensitive and are, I am pleased to report, easy to use and very well integrated into the dash.

In the fully loaded Platinum+ trim, the LEAF truly feels premium. Features like heated rear seats and a very cool electrochromatic roof — that reads "LEAF" as it "retracts" — elevate the experience and make the vehicle feel far more upscale than what just about anybody would expect from a Nissan or LEAF badge.

Zero Gravity seats are the best in the business

If there's one area where Nissan has long been the quiet leader, it's in its seating. Their seats are astoundingly good, and my favorite in the entire industry. Nissan's Zero Gravity seats in the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF continue that tradition and somehow feel better than ever.

They're supportive without being firm and comfortable without being too squishy. Trust me, if you commute a lot, take long drives or have a bad back, a Nissan should be on your very short list of vehicles to consider. After spending long stretches behind the wheel in the 2026 LEAF, I didn't feel tired at all. I felt energized.

Easy to drive, easy to live with

EVs are naturally quick. It's a given. But not every EV needs to be aggressive, blindingly fast or sport-focused — and not every buyer wants that. Maybe it just needs to be nice to drive, with smooth power and an easy, likable attitude that's pleasant to spend each day-in, day-out with. The all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF understands this perfectly.

Power delivery is smooth and linear, calm and composed. That's not to say it's boring or underpowered. It's not. But it's also not trying to pin you to your seat and punch you in the gut all the time. Instead, it's trying to make your daily drive easier, quieter and more assured.

Some high points are the light but accurate steering feel, excellent visibility and bump-absorbing, smooth and composed ride quality. All of these qualities, combined with the LEAF's serene personality, make it a wonderful place to spend time, especially when you need a break from all the hustle and bustle of the day.

As Drew Dorian of Car and Driver wrote, "The new LEAF is improved in nearly every way, with better range and a nicer interior, and it offers a lot of EV for the money."

Improved range and charging

To be a top competitor in today's EV landscape, you especially need to have excellent range and charging capabilities. In Motor Trend's extensive testing of the all-new LEAF, Scott Evans said, "Despite getting larger and heavier, the new LEAF boasts the greatest driving range in its 15-year history. The top-shelf 2026 LEAF Platinum+ model we tested has the shortest EPA-rated range of the new line at 259 miles, but that's still 47 miles better than the best of the last generation. What's more, during our MotorTrend Road Trip Range test — which runs the car at a constant 70 mph from 100 percent battery down to 5 percent — the Platinum+ made it 243 miles, a very good result."

Charging is also improved. Evans continues, "No longer saddled with the HD-DVD of charging ports, CHAdeMO, the all-new LEAF gets a Tesla-developed NACS port on the passenger-side front fender for fast charging … All that said, it now pulls down a maximum of 150 kW on a fast charger, not especially brisk these days but on par with other affordable EVs … Charging from 5 percent to 80 percent took 36 minutes, down from 52 minutes with the old car, with 113 miles of range added in the first 15 minutes and 171 miles added by the 30-minute mark."

The Nissan renaissance has begun

After driving the 2026 Nissan LEAF, it's hard not to feel optimistic about where the brand is headed. Combined with the other compelling entries in their lineup, Nissan has some very appealing options on the table right now. This all-new LEAF is a thoughtful, well-executed EV that feels competitive, refined and genuinely enjoyable to live with.

For shoppers looking for a comfortable, well-built, easy-to-drive EV that's obviously well put together, but not in your face, the all-new LEAF deserves serious consideration. Nissan put in the effort, and it shows.

As Scott Evans of Motor Trend wrote, "If you need a stylish and inexpensive EV now, the Nissan LEAF has never been better."

Here's to turning over a new LEAF.

About the author: Jason Bell is a lifelong car enthusiast who loves sharing his passions as a teacher, podcaster and automotive journalist. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press. You can contact him at jasonbellcars@gmail.com or on his YouTube channel.