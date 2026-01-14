Utah women go cold in double-digit loss to No. 18 Baylor at home

SALT LAKE CITY — Gavin Petersen had seen enough.

With 4:15 left in the third quarter, Petersen felt his team had been wronged by a missed call by the refs (and all night). In an animated showing of frustration, Petersen waved his hands to get the refs' attention before a long conversation during a media timeout.

Whatever the message, it worked. On the next Utah possession out of the timeout, Utah's Lani White drove to the rim and the refs called a shooting foul — a foul that sent the Utes to the line for the first time all game with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

In short order, the Utes were on the line again in back-to-back possessions, and then a fourth foul was called on Baylor on the offensive end of the floor.

During that time, Utah erased a one-time 16-point lead and cut the deficit to single digits. But No. 18 Baylor was ultimately too much, and Utah couldn't find a consistent rhythm on the offensive side of the ball as the team shot 26% from the floor, en route to a 61-45 win on Utah's home court.

Baylor (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) had its own shooting slumps on the night, but finished the game shooting 39% from the floor and making nine 3-pointers to put distance on the Utes.

Utah (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) had few answers on the night and managed just three made 3-pointers in an otherwise free-flowing offense that never got into a rhythm — even while outrebounding the Bears 45-41 — Wednesday night against the ranked Big 12 opponent.

The Bears were led in scoring by Taliah Scott, who had 14 points, three assists and two rebounds in the win. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs added 11 points and Jana Van Gytenbeek finished with 10 points.

White, who had 9 first-half points, had a team-high 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists in the loss. Chyra Evans added to the effort with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

