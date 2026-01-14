Former Utes safety Eric Weddle named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY — For just the second time in program history, the University of Utah will have a college football Hall of Fame player.

On Wednesday, former Utes safety Eric Weddle was named to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class, becoming the first since former Utes quarterback Alex Jensen was named to the Hall of Fame in 2024 as the university's first-ever Hall of Fame player.

Weddle was one of 18 former college football players and four former coaches named to the honor by the National Football Foundation.

"College Football Hall of Famer!!!! Has a nice ring to it," Weddle posted on social media platform X after the news. "So grateful for my experience at UTAH, the relationships I have that will last a lifetime. This recognition only happens with amazing teammates, coaches, family and friends that pushed for great things."

Weddle and the remainder of his class will be inducted during the 68th NFF awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2026.

Though just a "little punk California kid," Weddle said in he's been "living the dream" after a standout career at Utah and a 14-year career in the NFL — including a call out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams in pursuit of his first Super Bowl win.

"Never did I think I was gonna play college football, and never did I think I was gonna be fortunate enough to play in the NFL," Weddle said to Utah media after his Super Bowl win. "So for all this to happen, it's kind of like I'm still living a dream in a sense, and it just keeps getting better and better each day I wake up."

While at Utah, Weddle was named a consensus first team All-American in 2006 and was a key asset to Utah's undefeated season in 2004 as an original "BCS buster" under fellow Hall of Famer Urban Meyer as his coach.

Weddle was inducted into Utah's Hall of Fame in 2022, highlighting his two Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors and his first-team All-MWC honors in 2005 and 2006. He currently holds a school record in career forced fumbles (nine) and is second in career interceptions (18).

He's also the only player in Utah history to score on back-to-back plays from scrimmage.

Weddle finished his career at Utah with a 37-12 record and four bowl wins, as well as 277 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 23 pass breakups and six fumble recoveries. While also contributing on the offensive side of the ball, Weddle rushed for 259 yards and six touchdowns on 52 attempts, while recording two pass attempts and a touchdown.

After his standout collegiate career, Weddle was drafted to the then-San Diego Chargers, before moving on to the Baltimore Ravens and a playoff stint out of retirement with the Rams. During a successful NFL career, Weddle became a six-time Pro Bowler.

In retirement from the game, Weddle has transitioned to being the head coach of the Rancho Bernardo High football program, where his projected five-star son, Gaige, plays quarterback and safety.

Weddle has long said he's had interest in returning to Utah as a position coach, especially with fellow teammate Morgan Scalley now as Utah's head coach, but he's focused on coaching in high school for the time being.

College Football Hall of Fame 2026 class