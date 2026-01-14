How Utah homeowners can lower energy costs with ThermWise rebates

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

For many Utah homeowners, energy efficiency can feel complicated, expensive or easy to put off.

But with rising utility costs and older housing stock across the state, small upgrades can make a noticeable difference in comfort and monthly bills.

That is where ThermWise.com comes in

ThermWise is an energy efficiency program that offers rebates and planning tools to help Utah homeowners reduce natural gas use and improve home performance.

The program supports upgrades such as smart thermostats, high-efficiency heating equipment, insulation and other weatherization improvements.

While many people associate energy efficiency with large renovations, ThermWise focuses on practical, achievable steps that can add up over time.

Photo: Adobe.com/Halfpoint

Energy efficiency does not have to be all or nothing

One of the biggest misconceptions about energy efficiency is that it requires a major upfront investment.

In reality, many ThermWise rebates are designed to support incremental improvements.

For example, installing a qualifying smart thermostat can help regulate heating schedules automatically and reduce unnecessary energy use.

Weatherization upgrades such as sealing air leaks or improving insulation can help homes stay warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

According to the ThermWise program, homeowners can often start with a single upgrade and build from there as time and budget allow.

Rebates that help offset upgrade costs

ThermWise rebates are available for a range of qualifying appliances and improvements, depending on eligibility requirements.

These rebates are intended to reduce the out-of-pocket cost of upgrades that improve energy efficiency.

Available rebates may include:

Smart thermostats.

High-efficiency gas furnaces and boilers.

Tankless and high-efficiency water heaters.

Insulation and air sealing improvements.

Windows and other weatherization measures.

Rebate amounts vary by product and efficiency level, and eligibility requirements apply.

Homeowners are encouraged to review current rebate offerings before purchasing equipment.

A starting point with a Home Energy Plan

For homeowners who are unsure where to begin, ThermWise offers a Home Energy Plan.

The plan provides a personalized overview of potential energy-saving opportunities based on the home and typical usage patterns.

Rather than guessing which upgrades will have the biggest impact, a Home Energy Plan helps homeowners prioritize improvements that make sense for their situation.

This approach can help reduce wasted effort and focus attention on changes that offer the most benefit.

Designed for both new and existing homes

ThermWise rebates can apply to both new construction and existing homes.

Homeowners building a new home may be able to work with their builder to include energy-efficient equipment from the start.

Those living in older homes can explore rebates for upgrades that improve comfort and performance.

Because eligibility depends on equipment type and installation details, homeowners are encouraged to confirm requirements before starting a project.

Energy savings and everyday comfort

While lowering energy costs is a primary goal, efficiency upgrades can also improve comfort.

Homes with better insulation and modern heating equipment often maintain more consistent indoor temperatures, reduce drafts and respond more effectively to changing weather conditions.

For many homeowners, these comfort improvements are noticeable right away, especially during Utah's colder months.

Photo: Adobe.com/Halfpoint

How to get started

Homeowners interested in learning more can visit ThermWise.com to:

View current rebate offerings.

Learn about eligibility requirements.

Explore the Home Energy Plan.

Understand the rebate process.

As with any home improvement project, it is recommended to work with qualified professionals and review all program guidelines before making purchases or installations.

Energy efficiency does not require a complete overhaul. With the right information and support, everyday upgrades can help Utah homeowners make their homes more comfortable and efficient over time.