Lineup changes spark Mammoth's 6-1 victory over Maple Leafs

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah head coach Andre Tourigny knew something needed to change.

The Mammoth had been on a four-game point streak, including three wins, but his young star forward, Dylan Guenther, had been struggling.

Tourigny decided to switch things up and moved Guenther down to the third line, moving upup Daniil But in his place. The hope for Tourigny was to get more production from the third line, as well as get Guenther going again offensively.

"We're looking for a spark," Tourigny said at morning skate. "McBain and Guenther like to play together. At the same time, But needs to execute just a little bit better."

Since his first career hat trick on New Years Day, Guenther had just recorded 1 point in the five games since, a goal against the Rangers eight days ago.

"I like it," Guenther said. "We played well together last year. (McBain's) a guy who the other team doesn't want to play against, so I like it. I can play with different guys kind of anywhere in the lineup, to be honest."

The lineup change paid off.

Playing next to Jack McBain, Guenther tallied two goals, both in the second period, as Utah routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 Tuesday.

Guenther also recorded an assist on a goal by McBain to give himself a 3-point game. McBain also had his own 3-point game, as the duo took advantage of Tourigny's change. The line of McBain, Guenther and Carcone combined for 19 shots on goal and 8 points.

"They were really fast in everything they did; they never slowed down," Tourigny said. "I think (Guenther) and (Carcone) had success last year when they played together. (Guenther) and (McBain), they had success when they played together last year, and (McBain) and (Carcone) had success together, so that was the rationale behind it."

It was a great all-around team performance from the Mammoth Tuesday. Karel Vejmelka took a shutout into the third period, and the home team out-shot the Maple Leafs 40 to 20. Vejmelka picked up his NHL-leading 21st win with his 19 saves.

Defenseman Ian Cole added two assists for Utah and J.J. Peterka scored his 16th goal of the season as part of a three-goal second period.

The Mammoth came out with more energy than the team did against Columbus, and put early pressure on Toronto. Utah also played with a better defensive effort to begin the night.

Utah didn't allow a shot on goal from the Maple Leafs in the first 7:59 of the game and surrendered just six in the opening period.

A perfect cross-ice pass from Nate Schmidt set up a beautiful one-timer from Michael Carcone to give Utah the early lead — the first of four goals from the third line in the game.

The biggest save of the night came when Vejmelka made a glove save to stop a one-on-one opportunity for John Tavares. The breakaway was Toronto's best chance at tying things up early; and instead, the Mammoth rallied.

Guenther ended his cold spell with a beautiful snap shot that went through the top of the net; and minutes later, he added another goal, giving him 23 on the season and increasing Utah's lead to three.

J.J. Peterka scored his first goal of 2026 when his shot snuck underneath the pads of Toronto goaltender Dennis Hildeby. And then But took advantage of the lineup change and recorded an assist on the goal and helped take up space near the crease.

A couple minutes into the third period, Calle Jarnkrok scored the first goal of the game for the Maple Leafs, ending Vejmelka's shutout bid.

The goal jumpstarted Toronto's game and helped breathe some life into their offense in an effort to mount a comeback. But the Mammoth were able to combat the Maple Leafs' surge and prevent any further goals from cutting into the lead.

McBain capped off his 3-point night by tapping in a goal at the net, and But capped off the six-goal performance with his goal as he finished with two points.

With Guenther and McBain rightfully making waves with their performances after the lineup change, But also benefited from the switch.

"I think he should have had a goal in the power play. In my opinion, that should have been a goal," Tourigny said. "Then he got a goal and he got a great screen on J.J.'s goal, as well. And more than that, he took the right decision with the puck. He was good defensively, he had good pace, he was good in the forecheck, finished a few hits, really liked his game."

Cheeksy gets in on the fun!



Utah's defense kept the Maple Leafs' top scoring trio of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Tavares quiet on the night.

"They want to take away time and space," Ian Cole said. "You want to make sure that those skilled guys have a tough time getting shots up, making plays. I think we did a pretty good job of that."