Building on a foundation of trust: Soltis Investment Advisors' journey to nationwide recognition

The financial world can seem like a big, scary place sometimes.

Your neighbor insists you need to invest in the hottest tech company, your favorite podcaster swears on a certain cryptocurrency, and your mom thinks you should keep your assets hidden under the bed (please don't do that!).

Even if you have a great financial advisor, it can be hard to know whether they have your best financial interests at heart.

According to a 2025 CNBC article by Greg Iacurci, about 36% of consumers don't know how they pay for a relationship with a financial firm, and another 20% said they think their financial service is free.

The truth is that many financial advisors are paid based on commission when you purchase financial products like mutual funds and insurance policies.

Just like when you're shopping for a car or a home, a wealth manager may push a certain product because it earns them more commission. Iacurci writes, "An advisor may be tempted to recommend a mediocre financial product that pays them a higher commission, rather than an optimal product that pays them less."

So what's a financial Luddite to do? If you don't know a bear market from a bull market or a blue-chip stock from a golden cross stock, your best bet is to start by hiring a trusted fiduciary.

A fiduciary is different from a regular financial advisor in that they act on behalf of a client with a legal and ethical duty to put the client's interest first. Soltis Advisors is a Utah-based fiduciary whose history of putting clients first has helped it grow into a respected national firm.

Soltis's customer-focused beginnings

Soltis has a unique origin story. In 1992, Lon Henderson was invited by his good friend — the founder of Franklin Covey — to manage his recently acquired fortune. Although intrigued by the offer, Lon wanted to help more than just a single client.

So, he designed a firm based on a rare business model within the financial services industry: Fee-only. Joined by Hal Anderson, the firm became a fiduciary to its clients, meaning that all investment decisions were made in the best interests of the client. This remains the core principle of Soltis today.

Once Soltis Advisors was officially formed in 1993 (known then as Smith Henderson & Associates), their business blossomed and the company quickly acquired two brick-and-mortar locations in Utah.

Within its first decade, Soltis began to expand beyond individual wealth management into institutional advisory services, including retirement plans and fiduciary consulting.

After decades rooted in Utah, primarily from their St. George headquarters and a later office in Salt Lake City, Soltis expanded nationally with offices in Arizona, Texas, Washington, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Colorado.

In 2025, seasoned industry leaders were added to the company's board of directors to support further scaling and expansion.

Today, Soltis is one of the largest independently owned wealth management firms in Utah, managing or advising billions of dollars worth of client assets with a nationwide client base.

Despite its impressive growth, Soltis stays true to its founding principle: A fee-only fiduciary approach, emphasizing impartial financial planning and services. It comes down to relationships and the one-on-one connection the firm created with its early Utah clients.

Soltis is also CEFEX certified, which provides customers with a higher degree of transparency and peace of mind.

Helping you pursue what matters most

At Soltis Investment Advisors, the focus shifts away from viewing money as the ultimate goal and instead positions it as a tool to help you live the life you want.

Every financial strategy begins with your advisor understanding what matters most to you, whether that's protecting family security, navigating a business or life transition, achieving the freedom and flexibility of retirement, or giving back through philanthropy.

The firm works closely with clients during pivotal moments — career changes, business sales, retirement decisions, and legacy planning — to be a steady partner when it matters most. Soltis employees align their planning and long-term strategies with each client's unique goals and values.

This individualized approach empowers you to make informed decisions confidently.

At Soltis, success is measured by long-term positive outcomes and client longevity rather than quick wins.

If you're ready to begin your financial journey with a company that treats you as an important relationship rather than a transaction, visit soltisadvisors.com and fill out this form to get started.