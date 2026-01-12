See if your criminal record can be expunged in 3 minutes

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

If you were arrested, charged, or convicted in Utah, even a long time ago, there's a good chance your record is still showing up when someone runs a background check. You might not see it, but employers, landlords and schools often do.

That record could be costing you jobs, housing, or other opportunities. Even if you've moved on, your record might not have.

But now there's an easy way to find out what is on your record and fix it.

Check what's on your Utah record for free

Rasa Legal, a Utah-based legal tech company, built a tool that shows you exactly what's on your Utah criminal record, and whether any of it can be expunged. The best part? It only takes a few minutes, and right now it's completely free to use for readers of this article.

No guessing. No stress. Just answers.

Visit this link to Rasa's website to get the special offer for readers of KSL and check your record today for free.

Utah's clean slate law helped, but…

In 2022, Utah began automatically clearing some less severe criminal records under its Clean Slate law. But there's a catch: the state doesn't provide any notice to the person with the record when it happens and it can be difficult for people to understand how to and what will be cleared from their record automatically.

However, you don't need to wonder about these things anymore.

By using Rasa's tool, a person can see all their records and what is eligible to be expunged, both through the courts and by automatic expungement.

Even if someone doesn't qualify for automatic expungement, they may still be eligible to clear their record by filing a petition with the court. Rasa can help with that as well.

What happens when you expunge a record

When a record is expunged, it is sealed from public view.

A person has the right not to check the box when asked about their criminal record on a job or housing application, and when someone pulls a background check, expunged records will not appear.

Records expunged in the state of Utah are also removed from a person's criminal history and FBI record.

This allows people with old and minor records to get jobs and allows employers to access needed talent without fear of liability or risk to public safety.

Clearing your record can give you a fresh start. Click here to check your eligibility for free.

Easy legal help without the high price

Rasa is a public benefit corporation focused on making record clearance affordable and accessible to everyone who qualifies.

If your record qualifies for expungement, Rasa's legal team offers legal services starting at just $250 per case.

That's a fraction of the $1,500 - $3,000 that private attorneys usually charge for the same service.

Rasa has an incredible team of lawyers, advocates, and justice-impacted people who focus exclusively on clearing records.

They have helped thousands of Utahns through this process.

They take care of everything and use modern technology tools to make the whole process available online.

No need to take time away from work or family. Everything can be done right on your phone or computer.

Thousands have already used Rasa to get a clear record

Here's what some of Rasa's clients had to say:

"They made my expungement so easy. They made it very simple and easy to understand. They communicate through the whole process, so you always know what is going on." - A.C.

"I have spent most of my adult life with a criminal record that followed me for nearly 36 years. Rasa was able to help me get my record cleared up from start to finish. The people have been so caring and honest about the process. Trust me, if there is hope for you, Rasa is the only team I would ever hire." - S.T.

"BEST. DAY. EVER. I passed my background check with my new potential employer and received a generous offer letter which increases my current salary by 17%!! I am so excited! I can't thank Rasa enough!!" - J.T.

Check what is on your record for free today!

For readers of this article, Rasa is giving free access to their eligibility tool ($15 value).

In less than three minutes, you can see what is on your record and whether it is eligible for expungement now, or in the future.

Don't wait to access your second chance. Give their tool a try today!

Click here to use Rasa's tool to check your record for free.