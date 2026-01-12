See if your criminal record can be expunged in 3 minutes

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Are you feeling haunted this season by the ghost of Christmas past?

If you were arrested, charged, or convicted of a crime in Utah – even a long time ago – there's a good chance your record is still showing up when someone runs a background check. You might not see it, but in a world where 90% of employers and landlords conduct background checks, it's at everyone's fingertips.

That record could be costing you jobs, housing or other opportunities. Even if you've moved on, your record might not have.

A record can weigh on you, especially during a season that should be focused on hope and cheer. This winter, you can give yourself one of the best holiday gifts possible by finding out what is on your record and fixing it.

Check what's on your Utah record for free

Rasa Legal, a Utah-based legal tech law firm, has built a tool that shows you exactly what is on your Utah criminal record and whether any of it can be expunged. The best part? It only takes a few minutes, and right now, for a limited time, checking your eligibility is completely free for readers of this article.

No guessing. No stress. Just answers.

Visit this link to Rasa's website to get the special offer for readers of KSL and check your record today for free.

Utah's Clean Slate Law helped, but…

In 2022, Utah began automatically clearing some less severe criminal records under its Clean Slate law. But there's a catch: the state doesn't provide any notice to the person when the record is cleared and it can be difficult for people to understand whether and what will be cleared from their record automatically.

However, you don't need to wonder about these things. By using Rasa's tool, a person can see exactly what is on their record and whether those records are eligible for expungement, either through the courts or by automatic expungement. Even if someone doesn't qualify for automatic expungement, they may still be eligible to clear their records by filing a petition with the court.

What happens when you expunge a record

When a record is expunged, it is sealed from public view. A person has the right not to check the box when asked about their criminal record on a job or housing application and under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, background check companies must remove sealed or expunged records from their database. Records expunged in the state of Utah are also removed from a person's criminal history and FBI record. This allows people with old and minor records to get jobs and allows employers to access needed talent without fear of liability or risk to public safety.

Clearing your record can give you a fresh start.

Easy legal help without the high price

Rasa is a tech-enabled law firm focused on making record clearance affordable and accessible to everyone who qualifies. If your record qualifies for expungement, Rasa's legal team offers legal services starting at just $250 per case. That's a fraction of the $1,500 - $3,000 that private attorneys usually charge for the same service.

Rasa has an incredible team of lawyers, advocates and justice-impacted people who focus exclusively on clearing records. They have helped thousands of Utahns through this process. They take care of everything and use modern technology tools to make the whole process available online. No need to take time away from work or family. Everything can be done right on your phone or computer.

Thousands have already used Rasa to get a clear record

Here's what some of Rasa's clients had to say:

"They made my expungement so easy. They made it very simple and easy to understand. They communicate through the whole process, so you always know what is going on." - A.C.

"I have spent most of my adult life with a criminal record that followed me for nearly 36 years. Rasa was able to help me get my record cleared up from start to finish. The people have been so caring and honest about the process. Trust me, if there is hope for you, Rasa is the only team I would ever hire." - S.T.

"BEST. DAY. EVER. I passed my background check with my new potential employer and received a generous offer letter, which increases my current salary by 17%!! I am so excited! I can't thank Rasa enough!!" - J.T.

Check what is on your record for free today!

For readers of this article, Rasa is giving free access to their eligibility tool ($15 value). In fewer than three minutes, a person can see what is on their record and whether it is eligible for expungement now, or in the future.

Click here to use Rasa's tool to check your record for free.