Mexico's Sheinbaum says US military intervention ruled out after talks with Trump

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she ruled ​out a U.S. military intervention to combat drug cartels, following a "good conversation" on Monday with President Donald Trump on security and drug trafficking.

In ⁠her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said she declined offers of military action from Trump and "ruled out" U.S. ‌military intervention in Mexico. She would seek another call if the U.S. made ⁠statements to the contrary, she added.

"We continue to collaborate within the framework ‌of our sovereignty. ... We ‍seek coordination without subordination," she said.

Earlier on Monday, Sheinbaum said in ⁠a post on X that the two leaders ⁠discussed security with respect for Mexico's sovereignty, curbing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

Trump last week, in remarks to Fox News, said cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them.

His comments were the latest in a series of escalating threats to deploy U.S. military force against drug cartels ‍within Mexican territory.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico's violent narco-terrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Sheinbaum said at her press conference that fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to the United States had fallen ‌by about 50% over the past year.

She also said she had not discussed Cuba with Trump, following his ‌comments that the island nation would no longer receive Venezuelan oil or money, following the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces in early January.

Mexico is ready to assist communication between Cuba and the United States if requested, Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum ⁠said Trump asked her about ​Mexico's position on Venezuela and she responded ⁠that the country opposes military ‌interventions under its constitution.