Military says it carried out strikes across Syria targeting Islamic State

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The military said on Saturday it ​carried out multiple strikes in Syria targeting the Islamic State militant group as part of an operation that Washington ⁠launched in December after an attack on American personnel.

A U.S.-led coalition has been ‌carrying out airstrikes and ground operations in Syria targeting ⁠Islamic State suspects in recent months, often with the involvement ‌of Syria's security ‍forces.

"The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria," the U.S. ⁠Central Command said in a statement, ⁠adding the strikes were carried out early afternoon Eastern Time.

The statement did not note whether anyone was killed in the strikes. The Pentagon declined to comment on more details. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saturday's attacks were ‍part of an operation launched last month after Islamic State militants killed military personnel in Syria, CENTCOM said. The military said two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that Dec. 13 incident.

About 1,000 troops remain in Syria.

Syria's government is led by ex-rebels who ‌toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 after a 13-year civil war, and ‌includes members of Syria's former al-Qaida branch who broke with the group and clashed with Islamic State.

Syria has been cooperating with a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, reaching an agreement late last ⁠year when President Ahmed ​al-Sharaa visited the White House.

Contributing: Max Cherney