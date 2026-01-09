UDOT warns of I-15 closure in south Davis County as work continues on new interchange

FARMINGTON — All lanes of southbound I-15 are slated to close across a five-mile stretch of Davis County for a short time this weekend, as crews continue to carry out work tied to a new interchange in the area.

Utah Department of Transportation officials plan to close all southbound lanes from Park Lane in Farmington (Exit 325) to Parrish Lane in Centerville (Exit 319) beginning as early as 9 p.m. on Friday. Lanes are expected to reopen gradually on Saturday morning, with all lanes reopened by 7 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use Legacy Parkway as a detour during the closure.

"Plan for extra travel time and follow all posted signage," the agency wrote in a traffic alert.

Nightly lane closures of up to three lanes are planned for both the northbound and southbound lanes next week. Those will also begin as early as 9 p.m., beginning on Monday. Lanes are projected to reopen by 7 a.m. the next day for each nightly closure, per UDOT. Those nightly closures are planned through Jan. 16.

All closures are tied to a new I-15 interchange at Shepard Lane in Farmington, which will provide improved pedestrian and bicycle access in the area. Crews will be working on a pedestrian bridge this weekend.

The project is on track to conclude later this year.