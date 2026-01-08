The Utah Checkdown podcast: Scalley preaches the gospel of Utah football + portal updates

SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan Scalley was officially introduced as the new head coach of Utah football on Tuesday, and he delivered a passionate vision of the future.

Host Josh Furlong recaps the press conference, the passion from the long-time Utah fan, and what it means for Utah football.

He also provides an update on Devon Dampier and the transfer portal changes that affect Utah.

