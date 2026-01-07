'Big 3' helps No. 9 BYU roll by Arizona State in Big 12 home opener

PROVO — Richie Saunders must really like playing Arizona State.

At least, he did Wednesday night.

Saunders scored a career-high 31 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as No. 9 BYU rolled to 2-0 in Big 12 play with a 104-76 win over Arizona State in front of 18,009 fans at the Marriott Center.

Saunders drained at least five 3-pointers in a game for the ninth time in his career — including third time against Arizona State.

His 31 points beat his previous career high of 30 set last year in a 76-56 win over the Sun Devils.

This time, he had help like the assist he got from Robert Wright III, who found him with a behind-the-back pass with 5:56 remaining that gave the Cougars a 92-54 lead.

AJ Dybantsa added 223 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal, scoring 20 points for the eighth consecutive game. Wright finished with 27 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Massamba Diop had 22 points and nine rebounds for Arizona State (9-6, 0-2 Big 12), and Anthony Johnson scored 24 for the Sun Devils.

Dybantsa had 10 points in the first five minutes, and BYU capped a 7-0 run to take a 33-19 lead on Wright's jumper with 7:23 left in the half.

The Cougars held Arizona State to 28% shooting before the break, and Wright knocked down BYU's seventh triple at the horn to lift the hosts to a 45-30 advantage.

Wright had a game-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first half; Dybantsa added 12 points, six rebounds and two assists; and Saunders supplied 13 points, four rebounds and a steal for the Cougars.

BYU didn't stop there, though.

Saunders scored 10 as the Cougars opened the half on a 17-7 blitz, connecting on four of their first five shots including a pair of 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half.

Making his first start with Keba Keita unavailable and an even shorter bench, Abdullah Ahmed scored 3 points with five rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 17 minutes before the Egyptian international finished the game with his quad wrapped on the bench.

This story will be updated.