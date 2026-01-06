The Utah Checkdown podcast: Morgan Scalley securing wins early in his tenure

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — From Las Vegas Bowl theatrics to roster turnover, Utah football has been busy over the last few weeks — and Morgan Scalley already has several wins.

Host Josh Furlong recaps the last few weeks that saw Kyle Whittingham move to Michigan, Scalley take over as head coach, Utah win a bowl game, and Utah rebuilds its coaching staff and roster.

It's a lot to cover, but it's an exciting time for Utah football.

