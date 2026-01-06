The Utah Checkdown podcast: Morgan Scalley securing wins early in his tenure

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - Jan. 6, 2026 at 11:23 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — From Las Vegas Bowl theatrics to roster turnover, Utah football has been busy over the last few weeks — and Morgan Scalley already has several wins.

Host Josh Furlong recaps the last few weeks that saw Kyle Whittingham move to Michigan, Scalley take over as head coach, Utah win a bowl game, and Utah rebuilds its coaching staff and roster.

It's a lot to cover, but it's an exciting time for Utah football.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  