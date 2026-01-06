Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Most people spend decades saving for retirement — but far fewer know how to make it last.

If you're like most Americans, you've done the hard part. You worked hard and saved your money. You built retirement accounts through IRAs, 401(k)s, and other investments. And on paper, things may look pretty good.

But as retirement gets closer, a different question starts to surface:

How do you make the most out of the money you saved?

A recent national survey found that while most Americans believe saving for retirement is important, fewer than 4 in 10 have a written financial game plan.

That gap — between saving and planning — is where many retirement problems begin. Because retirement isn't just about how much you've saved. It's about what you do with this money when you're retired

If you have a plan for reducing taxes, generating income, maximizing Social Security benefits, minimizing investment risk and paying for healthcare, your money could go a lot further in retirement.

That's why Utah-based retirement planning firm B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions has released a new report, "5 smart ways to grow your retirement savings in 2026."

The report is available free and is designed specifically for people who are recently retired, or nearing retirement.

To understand why this report matters right now, here is what retirement experts Ryan Thacker and Tyson Thacker, Founders of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions, had to say.

"Most people don't fall short in retirement because they didn't save enough," says Ryan Thacker. "They fall short because they don't have a coordinated financial game plan."

Why 2026 is a critical year for retirement planning

The economic landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. And these changes are significantly impacting the way we plan for retirement.

Consider just a few of the challenges retirees are facing today:

A fully valued stock market.

Lower yields on Treasuries, CDs and savings accounts .

Financial uncertainty with Social Security.

Skyrocketing healthcare costs.

Persistent inflation driving up everyday retirement expenses, and more.

Yet many people still rely on outdated assumptions, or generic advice that doesn't reflect today's realities.

According to Tyson Thacker, "What worked for retirees 10 or 15 years ago may not be the right strategy today. That's why having an updated, coordinated plan is so important."

The new report doesn't focus on speculation or market predictions. Instead, it outlines five specific areas where small, strategic decisions could have an outsized impact on how you could make the most out of every dollar you've saved for retirement.

Here's a brief look at what the report covers.

Smart Way No. 1: Tax planning for retirement

This could be the single most important lever in financial planning — and one that could save you a small fortune in taxes over your lifetime. Yet most people don't take advantage of this highly effective strategy.

The report explains how taxes on IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, Social Security, and required minimum distributions are all tied together, and how the right tax planning strategies could save you a fortune.

Smart Way No. 2: Creating reliable income

During your working years, income was predictable. But when you're retired, it's no longer automatic – and suddenly you're responsible for managing it.

The report outlines different ways to generate income in retirement, and why having multiple income sources matters more than ever. It also explains the importance of having a backup plan for Social Security, especially if benefits are reduced in the future.

Smart Way No. 3: Optimizing your smarter Social Security benefits

Filing for Social Security is far more complicated than most people realize. This one decision could impact your taxes, IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, Medicare premiums, spousal benefits, and survivor income.

The report explains why Social Security should be treated as the foundation of your retirement income plan — not as a stand-alone decision.

Smart Way No. 4: Minimizing investment risk

Risk becomes a very different concern once you're retired. Updating and rebalancing your investments is one of the most overlooked, yet effective pillars of financial planning.

The report explains how managing risk — rather than reacting to the markets — could help protect your savings during market downturns.

Smart Way No. 5: Paying for health care and long-term care costs

Healthcare may be the most underestimated expense in retirement.

According to Fidelity, the average retired couple can expect to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on health care alone — not including long-term care. The report explains how healthcare planning fits into a complete retirement strategy — and why addressing it early could help avoid unwanted financial surprises later.

Get the free report

If you're recently retired, or nearing retirement, this free report outlines five opportunities that could make your money go a lot further in retirement.

According to Ryan Thacker, "This report isn't about chasing returns. It's about helping people make smarter, more coordinated decisions with the money they've already worked so hard to save."

Download your free copy of "5 smart ways to grow your retirement savings in 2026" by clicking here.

Photo: B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

Tyson Thacker and Ryan Thacker are the CEO and President of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions. They are published authors of the Amazon best-selling book, "The B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint, Your Guide to a Secure and Independent Retirement." Their award-winning firm has seven offices located throughout the Wasatch Front, and a new office in St. George.

