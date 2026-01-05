Dancing through life: How one Utah teen balances ballet and academics

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Mae DeBerard has always known ballet would demand everything she had. As a two-and-a-half-year-old, she sat transfixed while watching her older sister perform an excerpt from "The Nutcracker," and immediately asked to enroll in ballet herself.

"I didn't blink once during the performance," Mae said. "I was mesmerized."

Years later, that early focus has grown into an intense training schedule. Mae is now a senior at Mountain Heights Academy, Utah's free online school for grades 7-12, where a flexible academic model allows her to pursue ballet at a high level without sacrificing her education.

Mae trains at the Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy in Salt Lake City, where she is part of the trainee division — a selective program designed to prepare dancers for professional careers. Her days often begin with technique class or Pilates, followed by hours of rehearsals and additional training.

It's not uncommon for her to dance six or more hours a day.

Photo: Mountain Heights Academy

Working toward greatness

"You'll never perfect ballet," Mae said. "You're working toward something every day. It's incredibly athletic, but you also have to embody the music and perform at the same time."

That level of commitment made a traditional school schedule difficult to maintain.

"When I was in my neighborhood school, I didn't feel set up for success," Mae said. "Everyone was expected to do the same thing, and all I wanted was to be at dance."

After enrolling at Mountain Heights Academy as a junior, Mae found the flexibility she needed to balance both pursuits.

"Mountain Heights works so well for me because it allows me to be a dancer and a student," she said. "It gives me more time for dance, but it doesn't sacrifice my education, which I care about a lot."

For Mae, flexibility is only part of the equation. She credits Mountain Heights Academy teachers with creating a supportive and personal learning experience, even in an online environment.

"One of my teachers, Ms. Glass, checks in with me constantly to make sure the workload feels manageable," Mae said. "Even though I've never met her in person, her class feels very personal."

That support has helped Mae stay academically motivated while navigating a nontraditional schedule common for pre-professional dancers.

Dedication paying off

Mae's dedication has earned her multiple honors.

She has received both the Bruce Marks Scholarship and the Adam Sklute Scholarship and performed in Ballet West's fall 2025 production of "The Nutcracker," dancing alongside professional company members.

She has also performed featured roles within the trainee division, including Odette in "Swan Lake," and will appear as the Lilac Fairy in Ballet West for Children's upcoming performances of "The Sleeping Beauty."

College pursuits

Academically, Mae is preparing for the future with equal intention. In just 1.5 school years at Mountain Heights Academy, she has completed four concurrent enrollment courses. She is also participating in the UVU BFA in Dance (Ballet Emphasis), a partnership that allows Ballet West Academy students to earn college credit alongside their training.

"For dancers, the collegiate timeline doesn't always look traditional," Mae said. "Getting a head start on college has been really helpful."

As Mae looks toward graduation and continues her training, she values having an education that can adapt, along with her ballet. Mountain Heights Academy has provided a structure that supports both, allowing her to pursue an ambitious artistic path while staying academically on track.

For students like Mae, flexibility isn't just convenient — it's essential.

Looking for an education option that supports your learning needs and passions? Winter 2026 enrollment at Mountain Heights Academy is open for part-time and full-time students until the afternoon of Jan. 13.

Boilerplate

Mountain Heights Academy is an accredited, free online school for Utah students in grades 7–12. With its flexible curriculum, accessible teachers and college-preparatory classes, Mountain Heights Academy has been developing connected and successful learners since 2009. Learn more at mountainheightsacademy.org.