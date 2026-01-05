5 reasons to grow your startup in U. of U's Master of Business Creation Program (online or in person)

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Do you have a startup company you want to grow with help from personal mentors, applied curriculum, a peer support network, access to funding, and more? The award-winning Master of Business Creation (MBC) program at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business might be the perfect program for you.

Apply now to enroll in the program in one of two formats. Choose from the in-person, full-time program or the flexible, online program. Both offer the same benefits and personalized attention for founders.

Here are five reasons to enroll in the MBC program to grow your startup:

1. Top-ranked program for entrepreneurship

The David Eccles School of Business is ranked among the best schools for entrepreneurship by the US News & World Report. Its entrepreneurship programs are provided in partnership between the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy and the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute.

2. Focused on your startup

Founders in the MBC program are focused on their startup. Their time and progress in the program revolve around their company. They spend their time cultivating their ideas while accessing classes, people and resources that will help them develop their concept and make it successful.

Get help growing your startup by enrolling in the Master of Business Creation (MBC) program at the University of Utah. (Photo: Master of Business Creation)

3. High-value and affordable program

The MBC program is designed to be a very high-value and affordable program. Beyond other benefits, the curriculum, one-on-one mentoring, access to micro business grants and marketing support provide total value well in excess of the cost of tuition in the program.

4. Best of a business accelerator and master's degree

The MBC program combines the best parts of a business accelerator and a graduate business-degree program to help entrepreneurs advance their startup companies. Founders receive personalized, in-depth support and resources while also taking classes on related topics from renowned faculty at a top-ranked business school.

5. Participate in person or online

Founders in the Master of Business Creation program can choose from two formats. Participate in the in-person format to complete the program on campus at the University of Utah over two semesters. Or participate online with a flexible schedule in three semesters.

Learn more and apply to enroll

Apply now to enroll in the MBC In-Person or Online formats in fall 2026. The priority application deadline is March 20, and the regular deadline is June 15 for this period. Those who apply by the priority deadline will receive at least a $1,000 scholarship (some restrictions apply). Founders should apply as soon as possible, because space is limited.

Learn more about the Master of Business Creation (MBC) and apply here.