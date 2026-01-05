This 1 change could transform your health in 2026

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Do you feel like your body is working against you? Gaining weight despite trying to eat healthy, feeling sluggish, foggy, or just not like yourself? You're not alone. Millions of Americans are unknowingly battling what scientists and doctors call metabolic dysfunction: an epidemic quietly affecting nearly 9 in 10 adults in the U.S.

Hidden cost of the "Standard American Diet"

Ever since the U.S. government introduced official dietary guidelines in 1977, there has been a drastic shift in how food is produced and consumed. Healthy fats were vilified. Processed carbohydrates were promoted. And food manufacturers quickly replaced fat with sugar and refined starches in nearly everything from breakfast cereal to salad dressing.

The result? A skyrocketing rise in obesity, Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver and hormonal imbalances.

According to Joel Bikman, a long-time nutrition insider, "Most people today aren't just overfed, they're misfed — living in a constant state of metabolic confusion."

Are carbs the culprit?

While carbohydrates aren't inherently bad, the type and quantity matter. The average American consumes over 300 grams of carbs per day, much of it from ultra-processed sources. Excess carbs can spike insulin, the body's fat-storage hormone, and over time, lead to insulin resistance — the root of nearly every major chronic disease.

"Of the three macronutrients, carbohydrates are the least necessary for the average adult and the most problematic for those struggling with metabolic problems," Bikman said.

Why traditional dieting often backfires

Many people try to cut calories or skip meals in an effort to lose weight, only to find themselves stuck, hungry, or regaining the weight months later. Bikman explained that while weight loss can happen with calorie restriction, it's often at the expense of lean muscle mass, which is critical for long-term health.

"Losing lean mass is one of the most harmful things that can happen in dieting," Bikman said. "It's not just about looking good. Muscle plays a central role in how our body manages energy, burns fat, and even protects against chronic disease."

When you lose muscle, your metabolism slows. Your strength fades. And your body becomes even more resistant to fat loss. It leads to a frustrating cycle.

Role of fats and protein

Instead of cutting healthy sources of fat, we need to prioritize it — the right kinds, anyway. Healthy fats from sources like coconut, ghee, MCT oil, and olive oil help support hormone production, brain function, and metabolic flexibility. Pair that with complete proteins (including collagen, whey, and egg whites), and the body finally gets what it needs to burn fat, stay energized, and preserve muscle.

But finding meals with the ideal ratio of protein, fat, and minimal carbs isn't easy, especially for busy people who don't want to cook five times a day or count every gram.

The Utah-born shake that's changing the game

That challenge led Bikman and a team of experts to create HLTH Code Complete Meal, a nutrient-dense shake that delivers optimal macros, essential vitamins and minerals, and metabolism-supporting ingredients — all in one delicious, convenient meal.

Bikman said that HLTH Code is a science-backed solution that gives your body exactly what it needs to thrive. Each shake offers:

27 grams of complete protein (from whey, egg whites, and collagen).

Healthy fats from coconut oil, olive oil, flaxseed, and MCTs.

Just 4 grams net carbs, making it ideal for low-carb or keto diets.

Prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes, apple cider vinegar, probiotics and more.

There are no added sugars, no artificial ingredients, and no corners cut.

Real people, real results

Thousands of people across the country have now made HLTH Code a core part of their daily routine. Many report breakthroughs in fat loss, energy, mental clarity, digestion, and appetite control. The shakes are designed to be flexible:

Replace one meal per day for general wellness.

Replace two meals per day for weight loss or a metabolic reset.

Use as a pre- or post-workout fuel to support lean muscle gains.

Among the thousands of five-star reviews, here are just a handful that tell of the power of HLTH Code:

David shared, "Lost 10 pounds in a week, coupled with intermittent fasting. Great product."

Larry said, "I have lost 47 pounds using HLTH Code along with keto."

From Cathy, "This meal replacement is delicious and satiating. I've been doing 2 shakes a day with one meal. This has helped me to lose 20 pounds in 3 months. Love it!"

And Mark T said, "Even though this one was more expensive than the other ones I've taken, this one is the best. It curves my appetite and I'm actually losing weight because my body is finally getting fed dense nutrition."

Available in delicious flavors like Creamy Vanilla, Chocolate Macadamia, and new plant-based options, HLTH Code makes it simple to eat for health without sacrificing taste or convenience.

Why this isn't just another shake

Unlike most meal replacements that focus only on calories or protein, HLTH Code was developed from the ground up to support whole-body health: better insulin sensitivity, more energy, fewer cravings, and sustained weight management.

As Bikman puts it, "We didn't create HLTH Code to just be a 'diet shake.' We built it to be the healthiest meal you can have — and one you'd actually look forward to drinking."

Final thoughts

If you've struggled with your weight, your energy, or your health, it's not your fault. We've all been misled by outdated food guidelines and quick-fix diets.

But there is a better way, and thousands of people are now proving it every day. Try HLTH Code today, risk-free.

For exclusive savings on your first order, visit getHLTH.com and enter the discount code KSL at checkout.

