Common reasons for stubborn weight: Take a free survey to uncover the cause

The free survey is a proprietary tool developed by Dr. Whit Roberts DC at Health Utah over the last 31 years. He now uses this as the first step in identifying underlying causes of stubborn weight. He developed it because so many of his patients described a discouraging experience trying to discover the medical reason for their stubborn weight.

The story of his patient Tiffany is a good example. Blood tests for thyroid and blood sugar regulation showed normal. Her doctor concluded that she was just eating too much and not exercising enough. Had he really listened to her, he would have questioned his diagnosis. For six months, she exercised an hour a day at the gym, did intermittent fasting, avoided carbs and she still didn't drop an ounce.

At Health Utah, she got a very different treatment. She first took the online survey. The software analyzed her responses and indicated that she had a significant likelihood of insulin resistance despite what her blood tests indicated.

"The problem is that the tests for insulin resistance are not always accurate. Roberts says. "Unfortunately, doctors often accept the blood tests as gospel truth and deny appropriate treatment. This is frustrating to people who are trying hard to lose weight but fail over and over by no fault of their own."

Tiffany was encouraged by the preliminary findings of the survey–not that she wanted to have insulin resistance, but that someone had found a possible answer to her problem. She made an appointment with Roberts to undergo a metabolic body scan, the second step in pinpointing underlying causes of stubborn weight.

The scan is a non-invasive, functional-state assessment of the body that provides an immediate overview of many physiological states, including stress level, adrenal health, hormone imbalances, toxin load and many other potential causative factors.

The results of Tiffany's body scan also indicated a likelihood of insulin resistance. Though neither resource is perfect, the integration of the survey results and the body scan was enough for Roberts to begin his protocol for insulin resistance. Tiffany's body responded beautifully. She lost 28 lbs in the first three months of care while eating more food, exercising less and cutting out intermittent fasting.

Tiffany's success has been duplicated thousands of times over the 31 years Health Utah has been in business. The underlying cause isn't always insulin resistance. At times, this process identifies other issues such as an excessive load of toxins, hormone imbalances, leptin resistance and adrenal stress.

"The first step, however, to finding out the underlying causes of your stubborn weight is to take the online survey. It's pretty comprehensive, so it takes about 10 minutes. But the results are worth it, Roberts says"

To take the online survey, click here.