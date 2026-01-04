21-year-old church missionary from Salem dies of unknown cause in New Mexico

By Ashley Imlay, KSL | Posted - Jan. 4, 2026 at 12:25 p.m.

 
A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salem serving in New Mexico died Saturday of an unknown medical cause, church officials said.

"It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep" on Saturday from an undetermined medical cause, the church said in a news release on Sunday.

An autopsy is planned.

Elder Martin had been serving his mission since May 2024.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow missionaries. We pray they will find comfort and strength through their faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ and feel the Savior's love as they honor Elder Martin's life and devoted missionary service," church officials said.

Ashley Imlay, KSLAshley Imlay
Ashley Imlay is an evening news manager for KSL. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.

