Person critically injured on southern Utah trail

LA VERKIN, Washington County — One person was airlifted to the hospital after being critically injured on the LaVerkin Overlook Trail on Friday, fire officials said.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said just after 2:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a traumatic injury on the trail.

Officials did not indicate how the person was injured.

"Our personnel located a patient who had sustained critical injuries. Crews immediately began patient care and stabilization," the agency wrote in a social media post.

Due to the extremity of the person's injuries, Intermountain LifeFlight was requested to transport the patient to St. George Regional Hospital for further treatment, the department said.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said they were assisted by Washington County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.