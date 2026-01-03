Different projects to close sections of roads, trails in Salt Lake City

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Eastbound traffic on a section of a major downtown road will be closed for over a month beginning next week, as utility crews replace an aging gas pipeline.

South Temple's eastbound lanes will be closed off from West Temple to Main Street beginning on Monday, while Enbridge Gas begins work on the project. It's expected to remain closed through mid-February, before a similar closure is carried out from Main Street to State Street that should last until late March, according to Salt Lake City transportation officials.

This map shows when and where natural gas line replacement will take place on South Temple in Salt Lake City throughout 2026. Construction is projected to start on Monday. (Photo: Enbridge Gas)

Additional work to the line east of State Street is expected to create more periodic closures throughout most of 2026 after that. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes to maneuver around any closures.

It's the latest pipeline project in and around downtown over the past few years, starting before Enbridge acquired Questar from Dominion Energy. Crews have replaced lines underneath 200 South and North Temple since 2022, which company officials say can help "better serve the growing number of new homes and businesses" in the city.

"We are committed to completing this work as quickly and with as little inconvenience to local businesses and residents as possible," the company wrote online about its effort.

They add that construction won't affect natural gas service to nearby buildings.

Jordan River section to close

Enbridge's project isn't the only one creating closures at the start of 2026. A section of the Jordan River in Fairpark and Rose Park is set to close as early as Monday, while crews reconstruct the 700 North bridge just west of where the trail crosses the road.

The trail will be closed from Riverside Park, 1491 W. 600 North, at the north to Backman Elementary, 601 N. 1500 West, to the south, Salt Lake City Public Lands officials said. Backman Open Space and the bridge to it will remain open, but trail users are urged to detour around the closure by using 500 North, 1400 West and the trails within Riverside Park's east edge during the closure, which is projected to last through the end of May.

A map of the Jordan River Parkway closure, which could begin as early as Monday and last through the end of May. (Photo: Salt Lake City Public Lands)

City officials have previously warned that bridge replacement could lead to closures of up to eight months in the area. Drivers are urged to use 500 North or other routes in the area to detour around the closure.

It's part of a larger project to improve 600/700 North between 800 West and Redwood Road that Salt Lake City and the Utah Department of Transportation have coordinated on. The full project, which began last year, is expected to last through most of 2026.