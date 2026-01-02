Break free from chronic back pain: Expert insights that could change your life

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

What if chronic back pain wasn't something you just have to live with?

If pain has taken over your sleep, mood, and activity level, you need to know two things: You're not alone, and you have more options than you might think.

This is especially important because chronic pain makes you feel isolated.

However, back pain is more common than you might realize. According to CommonSpirit Health, approximately 16 million adults in the United States (8% of all adults) suffer from chronic back pain.

It's a leading cause of missed workdays and workplace limitations.

The prevalence of back pain increases with age, affecting 35% of adults age 30-44 and nearly 46% of people aged 65 and older.

There is hope. Debilitating chronic back pain doesn't have to be permanent, and new approaches emphasizing whole-body healing can help you reclaim your life.

Here's the latest in back pain treatment, starting with understanding what chronic back pain is.

Understanding chronic back pain

"Chronic back pain can be debilitating," says Dr. Jeff Pence, a pain specialist at Holy Cross Hospital in West Valley. "I see so many patients who suffer from back pain that limits their mobility, interferes with routine tasks and saps the joy out of their lives. The truth is, there are many treatment options available to help patients better manage or even lessen the pain."

The first step in getting the treatment you need? Understanding the symptoms and identifying which ones are causing significant pain and disruption in your life. Chronic back pain symptoms include:

Aching or burning pain

Stiffness and soreness, leading to reduced mobility or flexibility.

Pain that extends to the legs, feet, or hips.

Radiating pain down one or both legs (sciatica), which can also involve numbness or tingling in the legs or feet.

Weakness in the legs or feet, affecting balance and mobility.

Pain that is aggravated by movement and relieved by rest.

Pain that is worse at rest or disturbs sleep.

Neuropathy or nerve pain that includes cold, burning, deep pain; severe, electric, shooting pain; or persistent tingling, weakness, and numbness.

One reason chronic back pain can be so hard to treat is the myriad of conditions and factors behind it, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause.

Cold weather can be a trigger for some people, where stiffening joints and reduced activity cause pain to flare up.

Age-related changes are also a common culprit due to the gradual thinning of cartilage in the spine (arthritis) and the degeneration of spinal discs. Other common causes include:

Improper body mechanics and posture.

Injuries from acute trauma or everyday accidents, like improper lifting.

Overuse and repetition.

Structural problems like scoliosis.

Nerve compression due to a herniated disc.

Chronic illnesses like arthritis, osteoporosis, or fibromyalgia.

Low physical fitness, obesity, smoking, stress, and chronic sleep problems are all risk factors for chronic back pain as well.

Lifestyle changes that make a difference.

CommonSpirit Health offers multiple approaches to managing back pain. The motto "motion is lotion" applies when it comes to chronic back pain—meaning that consistent, gentle movement is one of the best weapons to have in your toolbox! Physical therapy helps improve your core strength, posture, and mobility, which can bring immense relief to patients.

Medical providers at CommonSpirit can also help you dial in your nutrition, which in turn reduces inflammation.

Less inflammation in your body equals less back pain. Additionally, the connection between sleep, stress, and pain perception cannot be overlooked. Better sleep hygiene and stress-reduction tactics can make a huge impact on chronic back pain.

Procedures and alternative therapies

Today's treatments are not your grandparents' treatments! Cutting-edge therapies and new approaches are helping patients reclaim their lives.

"Pain management has seen many new developments in recent years. Many patients benefit from a holistic approach that blends targeted procedures, lifestyle changes, and complementary treatments such as physical therapy, wellness programs and nutrition. For patients suffering from any chronic pain, I encourage them to get a consult with a pain specialist, to explore what options might be appropriate for them," said Dr. Snigdha Ancha, a pain specialist atHoly Cross Hospital – Salt Lake and Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point.

Medical interventions like injections, nerve blocks or ablations, spinal stimulators, and other minimally invasive procedures can bring life-changing relief to chronic back pain sufferers while avoiding major surgery.

Medications are another avenue that can help improve your quality of life but must be monitored carefully to avoid side effects. The pain management experts at CommonSpirit Health can help you find a solution that works for you and improves your ability to live a healthy and full life!

Photo: Adobe.com/C Davids/peopleimages.com

About CommonSpirit Health: a legacy of caring

CommonSpirit Health has a long history of compassionate healthcare for patients dating back to its roots.

Founded in 1875 by Catholic nuns who came to the region determined to deliver quality care. Throughout the 1900s, CommonSpirit Health added more care sites to better meet community needs. CommonSpirit honors their pioneering legacy by looking to the future of continued innovation and better healthcare.

In that sense, CommonSpirit is committed to delivering world-class care and innovating in the fields of orthopedics, heart & vascular care, cancer care, neuroscience, and beyond. They're pushing the boundaries of specialized care to support whole, healthy communities, just as their forebearers did more than a hundred years ago.

