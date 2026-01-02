Coyote that attacked multiple people, dogs in Georgia neighborhoods tests positive for rabies

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

BUFORD, Ga. — A coyote that attacked multiple people and dogs around Buford, Georgia, has tested positive for rabies, Gwinnett County health officials say.

According to authorities with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter, the three incidents happened in multiple neighborhoods around the city on Dec. 26 and 27. The first attack near Holland Park Drive left a resident and a dog injured. The second and third attacks both happened within an hour on the morning of Dec. 27 near Wyncliff Court and Bennies Way. Those attacks involved two residents and another dog.

Officials say the animal tested positive for rabies on Monday.

The disease, which can be transmitted through bites and scratches from infected animals, is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms occur. Those symptoms include muscle aches, fever, vomiting, and general weakness and discomfort. The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says all unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal need to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

"We advise residents to use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways," the Gwinnett Animal Shelter said.

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal you believe may have rabies, seek medical care immediately and let your health care provider know about the possible exposure. Afterwards, call GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask to speak with the epidemiologist on call.