World begins to bid goodbye to 2025 with fireworks and icy plunges

SYDNEY, Australia — 10 ... nine ... eight ...

As Wednesday turned into Thursday, people around the world said goodbye to a sometimes challenging 2025 and expressed hopes for the new year.

Midnight arrived first on the islands closest to the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, ⁠including Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Tonga and New Zealand.

In Australia, Sydney began 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display, as per ‌tradition. Some 40,000 pyrotechnic effects stretched over 4 miles across buildings and ⁠barges along its harbor and featured a waterfall effect from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

This ‌year, it was held ‍under an enhanced police presence, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at ⁠a Jewish event in the city.

Organizers held a ⁠minute's silence for the victims of the attack at 11 p.m. local time, with the Harbour Bridge lit up in white and a menorah — a symbol of Judaism — projected onto its pylons.

"After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year's Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and ‍happy 2026," Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore said ahead of the event.

In Croatia, revels got off to an early start. Since 2000, the town of Fuzine has held its countdown at noon, a tradition that has since spread across the country. Crowds cheered, toasted each other with champagne and danced to music — all in the middle of the day. Some brave souls in Santa hats took a ‌plunge into the icy waters of Lake Bajer.

Elsewhere, preparations got underway for the more traditional midnight toast. In ‌subzero temperatures in New York, organizers began putting up security barriers and stages ahead of the crowds that will flock to Times Square for the annual ball drop.

In Seoul, thousands gathered at the Bosingak bell pavilion, where a bronze bell is struck 33 times at ⁠midnight — a tradition rooted in ​Buddhist cosmology, symbolizing the 33 heavens. The chimes ⁠are believed to dispel ‌misfortune and welcome peace and prosperity for the year ahead.