Experience New Zealand for $3,999 including airfare

Whether you're a Tolkien enthusiast or you've always wanted to see kangaroos in the wild, taking a trip down under is a great way to spend a vacation.

According to the Australian government, U.S. visitors accounted for 656,000 trips to the country in 2024. That number is behind New Zealand and China travelers.

In New Zealand, Americans take second place for the largest number of tourists coming into the country.

Photo: Fyle - stock.adobe.com

If you're not one of the many who've made the trek across the globe to see the beauty of the isles, now's your chance. Jensen McKay Tours is taking a group of people to the land down under for a jaw-dropping price.

What you'll do and see

With nearly three weeks to explore Australia and New Zealand, there are lots of activities planned. For those choosing to travel to both countries, the list is exhaustive. Here are a few of the highlights:

Blue Mountains.

Featherdale Wildlife Park (see kangaroos, koalas and more).

Sydney Opera House.

Kate Tjuta/Mount Olga.

Sunrise Ayers rock.

City tours in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Great Barrier Reef excursion (including snorkeling).

Waitomo Caves.

Hobbiton movie set.

Lake Rotorua.

2-hour cruise on the Milford sound.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre.

Experience the boiling mud pools and steaming geysers in Te Puia followed by a horseback ride through stunning landscapes. Tour the Sydney Opera House and cruise along the harbor for a sunny and exciting excursion.

End the trip with a visit to the Twelve Apostles — the twelve towers of limestone rocks stacked in the Southern Ocean.

To see the full itinerary, visit the tour webpage.

Photo: Dmitry Pichugin - stock.adobe.com

What's included

There are two options available now, including Nov. 5-14 or Nov. 5-19, 2026, if you choose to add Australia to your itinerary.

Starting at $3,999, those wanting to visit just New Zealand can get roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles, flights within New Zealand, airport transfers, accommodations, cruise on the Milford Sound, breakfasts and several other meals, activities listed on the itinerary, transportation, the tour guide and the tour host.

To add the Australian leg of the tour, add $1,999 per person for a double occupancy. For the extension, add an additional $1,499.

Included in the trip is the guidance and expertise of a tour host. Camille Ostler is the person you want traveling with you across the world. She has been to several different countries and lived in Guatemala.

One reviewer said, "Camille was outstanding. You're lucky to have her. She was sensitive to everyone's needs and worked well with the local[s] too."

Photo: Adobe.com/Thiago

Book your unforgettable trip across the globe

Jensen McKay Tours trips sell out quickly — one look at their list of destinations is evidence. So booking your trip to New Zealand and Australia quickly is essential. Be sure to travel with a friend or family member to save even more money!

To secure your spot, visit the Jensen McKay Tours website today.