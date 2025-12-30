4 Reasons Flaming Gorge is Utah's most underrated winter playground

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

During the long, hot days of summer, the pristine waters and jaw-dropping views of Flaming Gorge in Daggett County make it a renowned Utah destination. Also, it's called Flaming Gorge – who wouldn't want to go there?

But when winter arrives, the Gorge is just as incredible, yet it doesn't always get the love it deserves.

From fast-paced (literally) events to cozy lodges (hello, hot cocoa!) to scenic recreation, let's take a look at why you should plan a trip to Flaming Gorge this winter.

Photo: Daggett County

Flaming Gorge Resort Snow Rally

Flaming Gorge Resort

Jan. 17-18, 2026

Cars older than rock n' roll. Frantic drifting. Snow as far as the eye can see.

The annual Snow Rally at Flaming Gorge Resort, where pre-1954 hot rods try to tame a custom snow track, is pure chaos, in the best way possible.

If you've got a vintage beast with a modern engine, register for free by Jan. 12.

Rack up laps over two days, have a good time, and you might even snag a resort gift card if your whip outlasts the competition.

Not in the driver's seat? You might get the best deal of all: Tailgating, fire pits, warm drinks, and prime views of these retro wonders trying not to spin out.

Rally sessions take place all weekend, plus there's a giant bonfire on Sunday.

Photo: Daggett County

Sports Car Club of America Utah Rallycross Snow Event

Flaming Gorge Resort

Jan. 24–25, 2026

What's better than one snow rally? Two snow rallies!

If the Jan. 17 exhibition-style rally got you all warmed up, Flaming Gorge turns things all the way up the following weekend with the 4th annual Utah Rallycross Snow Event.

Put on by the Sports Car Club of America, this rally is a race – cars ripping across snow and ice, sliding through corners, and occasionally launching themselves into snowbanks. (Drivers: BYO tow strap. Seriously, it's in the rules.)

Cars launch at 10 a.m. every day and wrap up by mid-afternoon, so it's the perfect family activity that still allows for R&R once the last engine on the course stops revving.

Burbot Bash

Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Jan. 23–25, 2026

Overfishing: not cool. Except when it comes to invasive species like the burbot!

For one glorious weekend, you can try to catch as many of these buggers as possible by competing in the Burbot Bash.

It's part conservation mission, part fishing frenzy, and 100% one of Flaming Gorge's best (and most entertaining) winter traditions.

Registration is now open. Team up in groups of two to four to compete for some serious prizes in many categories, including biggest, smallest, and most fish. In total, more than $30,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

Even if you're not dropping a line, the event is a blast to witness, from headlamps bobbing across the ice after dark to weigh-ins full of drama.

Photo: Daggett County

Or… just do things outside.

Anywhere in or around the Gorge

Whenever

With scenic byways open year-round and backways turning into natural winter trails, the gorgeous region (you knew this pun was coming at some point) becomes an outdoor playground with abundant views and scarce crowds.

Here are some of the top cold-season ways to explore:

Snowmobiling: More than 250 miles of groomed and ungroomed trails wind through alpine meadows and forested ridges – enough to bring a smile to any and all throttle-happy explorers.

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing: Quiet forests and canyon overlooks make these routes some of the most peaceful in Utah. If you're lucky, you'll see moose (keep your distance) or migratory bald eagles.

Ice fishing: It's not just the Burbot Bash – the gorge and nearby lakes offer dependable angling all winter.

Museums and monuments: You can also do things inside! Several local natural-history museums remain open all winter, and make for perfect warm-up stops after a day in the snow. If you're willing to stray away from the area a bit, the Dinosaur National Monument and its Quarry Visitor Center are must-visits.

Ready for an unforgettable winter adventure?

From snowmobiling and ice fishing to wild winter events like the Snow Rally and Burbot Bash, Flaming Gorge is packed with cold-season fun. Visit Flaming Gorge Country to further explore all the winter possibilities, find accommodations, and see which exciting events are around the corner.