Bondi gunmen acted alone; no evidence they were part of militant cell, Australian police say

By Alasdair Pal, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 29, 2025 at 8:25 p.m.

 
Emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 14.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 14. (Izhar Khan, Reuters )

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Australian police say the Bondi gunmen acted alone, without militant cell ties.
  • Naveed Akram and father Sajid are accused of killing 15 at a Dec. 14 Hanukkah event.

SYDNEY — Two gunmen who allegedly opened fire on a Jewish ​celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach earlier this month acted alone, and there was "no evidence" they were part of a militant ⁠cell, police said on Tuesday.

Naveed Akram and his father Sajid Akram are alleged to ‌have killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event on Dec. 14, ⁠Australia's worst mass shooting in almost three decades that shocked the ‌nation and led ‍to immediate reforms of already strict gun laws.

Police have previously ⁠said the men were inspired by ⁠Islamic State, with homemade flags of the militant group found in their car after the attack, and a monthlong trip by the pair to a Philippines island previously plagued by militancy a major focus of investigation.

But on Tuesday, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said there was no indication ‍the men had received formal training on the November trip to Mindanao in the Philippines.

"There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack," Barrett told a news conference.

She added the findings were an initial assessment, and authorities ‌in Australia and the Philippines were continuing their investigation.

"I am not suggesting that they were ‌there for tourism," she said, referring to the Philippines trip.

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police during the attack, while his son Naveed, who was also shot by police, was charged with 59 offenses after waking ⁠from a days-long coma ​earlier this month. Naveed Akram faces ⁠charges ranging from 15 ‌counts of murder to terror and explosives offenses.

