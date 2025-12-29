Rollover crash forces closures near I-15, I-215 freeway interchange in Murray

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 29, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

 
A rollover crash involving a semitruck forced closures of freeway lanes near the I-15 and I-215 interchange in Murray, Monday.

A rollover crash involving a semitruck forced closures of freeway lanes near the I-15 and I-215 interchange in Murray, Monday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MURRAY — A rollover crash forced the closure of all westbound lanes near the interchange of I-15 and I-215 on Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said a semitruck rolled on its side near I-215 and 700 West. He said the cause of the rollover was unknown, but the truck was hauling steel beams that spilled across the road.

The steel beams somehow made contact with a passenger in a car with two people inside and Alexander said both of those people sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The incident is prompting significant delays for commuters in the area.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to seek alternative routes.

UDOT said westbound lanes of I-215 south at the I-15 junction near 700 West, near the border of Murray and Midvale, are closed. Northbound I-15 to westbound I-215 is also closed due to crews at the scene.

UDOT said drivers should plan for heavy delays and avoid the area.

They did not indicate how long the closures would be in place.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Salt Lake County stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  