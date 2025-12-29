Rollover crash forces closures near I-15, I-215 freeway interchange in Murray

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MURRAY — A rollover crash forced the closure of all westbound lanes near the interchange of I-15 and I-215 on Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said a semitruck rolled on its side near I-215 and 700 West. He said the cause of the rollover was unknown, but the truck was hauling steel beams that spilled across the road.

The steel beams somehow made contact with a passenger in a car with two people inside and Alexander said both of those people sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The incident is prompting significant delays for commuters in the area.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to seek alternative routes.

UDOT said westbound lanes of I-215 south at the I-15 junction near 700 West, near the border of Murray and Midvale, are closed. Northbound I-15 to westbound I-215 is also closed due to crews at the scene.

UDOT said drivers should plan for heavy delays and avoid the area.

They did not indicate how long the closures would be in place.

This story may be updated.