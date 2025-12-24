Fenerbahce president detained in Istanbul drug investigation after positive narcotics test

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 24, 2025 at 10:47 a.m.

 
FILE - Fenerbahce fans celebrate the win of their team during the Europa League group B soccer match between AEK and Fenerbahce at AEK arena stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus, Oct. 13, 2022.

FILE - Fenerbahce fans celebrate the win of their team during the Europa League group B soccer match between AEK and Fenerbahce at AEK arena stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ANKARA, Turkey — The president of Fenerbahce, one of Turkey's leading sports clubs, was taken into custody in Istanbul on Wednesday as part of a widening drug investigation that has ensnared prominent entertainment and media figures, state media reported.

Sadettin Saran, a dual citizen of Turkey and the U.S., was detained just hours after forensic tests detected traces of narcotics in his hair samples, according to state broadcaster TRT.

He had been summoned last week to testify before prosecutors and was sent to a forensic medical facility to provide hair and blood samples.

Since early December, more than a dozen people have been taken into custody as part of an investigation overseen by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office.

They include television presenters, journalists, singers, actors and social media personalities. They face charges ranging from drug production and trafficking to facilitating prostitution. Many have undergone blood and hair testing for narcotics use.

Denver-born Saran, who was elected Fenerbahce's chairman in September, was questioned last week on suspicion of supplying and enabling the use of narcotic substances.

Fenerbahce released a statement expressing its support to Saran and assuring fans that the club's operations would continue uninterrupted.

"We have full confidence that our president will overcome this process with the same common sense and fortitude he has always shown," the club said on X. "Our president, Mr. Sadettin Saran, will put these days behind him and continue to work with determination for our club."

Earlier on Wednesday, Saran issued a statement rejecting the test result, insisting that he had never used the drug in question and pledging to formally request a repeat examination.

Istanbul-based Fenerbahce is one of Turkey's most popular and successful sports franchises. The club's former president, Aziz Yildirim, spent more than a year in jail in 2012 on match-fixing charges, before being acquitted when a new trial found the earlier case had been influenced by corrupt judges, prosecutors and police officers.

The club has also found itself caught up in a separate investigation into illegal betting and match-fixing across Turkish soccer. Fenerbahce also has teams that compete in basketball, volleyball, athletics and swimming, among other sports.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  