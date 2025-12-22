Visit Switzerland for $3,999 — including airfare out of SLC

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Ah, Switzerland. It's the European country that brought you world-renowned chocolates, cheeses, fairy tales, army knives and watches. It offers beautiful landscapes with towering alpine mountains and pristine, otherworldly lakes.

The only thing keeping you from crossing this particular location off your bucket list is probably the price. Unfortunately, for all of its many positive attributes, cheap travel and affordability aren't one of them.

But what if you could take care of lodging, transportation, a daily guided itinerary full of must-see sites and activities, and round-trip airfare all for one reasonable, surprisingly affordable price? That's the benefit of traveling with Jensen McKay Tours. But you need to act fast as tours sell out quickly. For now, the only available tour is scheduled for Sept. 10-17, 2026.

Formerly known as Dick Jensen & Alan McKay Tours, the company has served local travel needs for decades. Here's everything you need to know about the Jensen McKay Tours' Switzerland tour.

Your tour cost includes airfare out of Salt Lake

Don't let expensive travel costs stop you from visiting some of the greatest, most beautiful sights in the world. With the right tour group, you can make all your adventuring dreams come true. And you'll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable way to travel than with Jensen McKay Tours. Their exceptional travel packages offer the biggest bang for your buck.

Here's how they save you money: the agency purchases blocks of airfare 11 months before the departure date to ensure the best deal on international airfare. Their group contracts also save people a lot of money. And since it's a family-run business with low overhead and many automated processes, they pass the savings on to you!

The Switzerland tour is $3,999 per person when you travel with a companion — and, as mentioned previously, that includes airfare out of Salt Lake.

Here's everything else that's covered with that price:

Airport transfers.

Accommodations.

Breakfasts.

Activities and tours listed on the itinerary.

Private transportation.

Local tour guides.

Tour host.

If you were to price each of those things out individually with airfare on top, you'd quickly realize just what a bargain this deal is. Plus, consider how much more relaxed you'll be knowing that someone else has taken care of all of the planning and coordinating. All you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy an unforgettable trip.

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

Here's what's on the itinerary

Speaking of making plans, you'll want to mark your calendar for Sept. 10-17, 2026. That is the only open date for Jensen McKay Tours' Switzerland tour — and spaces are on sale now.

In between that first and last day, here are a few of the other activities you'll enjoy in one of Europe's most picturesque countries:

Take a walking tour of Lucerne.

Enjoy breathtaking scenery from the Grindelwald First Gondola.

Take a train to the Top of Europe (Jungfraujoch).

Visit Trummelbach Falls.

See the Bundeshaus, Zytglogge Clock Tower and Old Town in Bern.

Visit the Gruyeres Cheese Factory.

Experience panoramic views of the Matterhorn.

But this list barely scratches the surface. To see the full itinerary, visit jensenmckaytours.com/switzerland.

Photo: Jensen McKay Tours

Refer a friend and save even more

In addition to their excellent prices, Jensen McKay Tours offers a referral program to help you save even more money. For every referral you provide that books with them, you get $100 and your referral gets $50 off the price as well. And you don't have to go on the trip to get your $100 reward! Visit the referrals page for more information.

Save a spot on a Switzerland tour

Remember — the only available Switzerland tour is scheduled for Sept. 10-17, 2026, but don't wait to secure your spot! Tours are known to sell out quickly!

In the meantime, you can browse the list of other upcoming trips Jensen McKay Tours offers. The agency also offers expertly guided tours through Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Pacific, the Middle East and even Antarctica. Visit their website to view upcoming travel itineraries and plan that next great trip today.