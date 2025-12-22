Summit Sotheby's International Realty releases Winter 2026 edition of Collections Magazine

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Summit Sotheby's International Realty has released the 33rd edition of Collections Magazine, its award-winning real estate and lifestyle publication. The Winter 2026 issue introduces Discover Your Utah, an editorial feature offering curated itineraries highlighting Utah's places, moments and experiences that locals love most.

"We had a clear vision for this issue: to showcase our clients' properties unlike any other real estate brand, share the story behind the data of Utah's real estate market and give visitors a peek into why our communities continue to make international headlines," said Thomas Wright, CEO and principal broker at Summit Sotheby's International Realty. "It is with great pride that we deliver this edition and the care, creativity and local insight contained within its pages."

Nationally distributed across more than 1,000 office, retail and rack locations, Collections reaches an annual readership of 750,000, with 160,000 copies mailed directly to homeowners each year. Since its inception, the publication has produced 33 issues and more than 3 million total copies, featuring Utah properties, community insights and original editorial content.

"In this edition, we celebrate the beauty and variety found across the entire state of Utah" said Molly Barger, Creative Director at Summit Sotheby's International Realty. "Whether you're a thrill-seeker or a leisure-lover, architecture buff or creatively inspired, we invite you to discover your Utah through Collections Magazine."

Collections offers a competitive sales advantage by showcasing properties within a globally recognized and carefully curated portfolio designed to attract qualified, high-net-worth buyers. Through strategic distribution across premium print and digital channels, the magazine drives stronger buyer interest, strengthens perceived value and often shortens time on market while optimizing sales price.

"My favorite part of working at Summit Sotheby's International Realty is collaborating with our advisors and team," said LaNae Miller, Art Director at Summit Sotheby's International Realty. "Our unique insights and expertise really came together in this issue to elevate the photography, design and story in a way that highlights what an amazing and diverse place Utah is to call home."

To get a complimentary copy of Collections, please visit any of Summit Sotheby's office locations or view online at: www.summitsothebysrealty.com.

