Here's how to get your free copy of 'Putting On Christ'

Born of God: The true path to salvation and knowing Christ

Across the pages of scripture, especially in the Book of Mormon, runs a consistent, striking theme: disciples are meant not only to follow Christ, but to be changed by Him.

This change — or, as the scriptures call it, being "born of God" — is the subject of Putting On Christ, a book by Latter-day Saint author Steven Anthony Bishop.

Far from being just another self-help book, Bishop dives deep into how believers can experience sincere spiritual rebirth through the grace, mercy and power of Jesus Christ. To do this, Bishop draws on scripture, the words of modern apostles and prophets, as well as practical guidance to help readers understand what it means to come to the Savior and be transformed.

Here are just a few points that Bishop emphasizes for knowing Christ and the "true path" to salvation.

A central doctrine of the restoration

The concept of spiritual rebirth appears early and often in the Book of Mormon. In Mosiah 27:25-26, Alma teaches that all people "... must be born again; yea, born of God, changed from their carnal and fallen state, to a state of righteousness, being redeemed of God …" and that "... unless they do this, they can in nowise inherit the kingdom of God."

Bishop notes that this doctrine, while familiar, is often misunderstood. It is not simply a step on the covenant path — it's the heart of it. Spiritual rebirth, he explains, comes as disciples turn to the Savior with sincerity, humility and a dependence on HIm, rather than their own strength. The foundation of our "seeking Him," is our desire to have an authentic relationship with Him.

"The scriptures teach that redemption is something God offers," says Bishop.. "And is something we receive through faith, repentance and a willingness to submit our broken hearts to Him."

Why grace is essential

The message of "Putting On Christ" rests on a scriptural foundation: that salvation flows from Christ's grace, and not from personal accomplishment – performing a checklist, if you will.

Throughout the book, Bishop points to well-known verses in both the Book of Mormon and the Doctrine and Covenants as reminders that repentance and forgiveness are gifts extended through the atonement of Jesus Christ.

For example, in Doctrine and Covenants section 19, the Lord explains that He "... suffered these things for all, that they might not suffer if they would repent …" And in 2 Nephi 25:23, Nephi teaches that, "... for we know that it is by grace that we are saved …" Bishop explains that these passages reveal a consistent message that yes, effort matters, but effort cannot save. When we come to recognize this, we will then (and only then) "cry unto him for mercy; for he is mighty to save" (Alma 34:18) and can thereby come to know the sole keeper of the gate, having been led to a "remission of [our] sins, and rejoice with exceedingly great joy, even as though he had already come among [us]" (Mos. 3:13).

According to Bishop, many sincere believers unknowingly fall into the same struggle described in the New Testament, when Paul observed in the book of Romans that ancient Israel "...sought it not by faith, but as it were by the works of the law." In other words, the temptation to rely on routine or discipline alone can obscure the personal relationship that Christ offers, and Bishop's book aims to strengthen that principle.

"The gospel is not meant to be lived in isolation or through self-reliance," Bishop said. "It is meant to be lived in partnership with the Savior."

What the 'mighty change' looks like

One of the clearest illustrations of spiritual rebirth appears in the story of Alma the Younger. His experience, while extreme, exemplifies the "true path" to salvation: coming into the depths of humility and contriteness through a repentant heart, a cry for help to God and an infusion of divine grace which followed.

"Now, as my mind caught hold upon this thought, I cried within my heart: O Jesus, thou Son of God, have mercy on me, " Alma said. From that heartfelt, soul-wrenching plea came forgiveness, peace and a complete change in his desires and actions.

Bishop emphasizes that while each conversion story looks different, there are elements consistent across them all, including turning to Christ, surrendering pride and allowing the Holy Ghost to purify and renew the heart. He points out that although there may be a long and arduous "process" involved in seeking to find and know the Lord, this process is actually leading us to an intended destination: an actual reconciliation with God that is made manifest to us through a "baptism of fire," and manifestation of the Lord's Spirit. This is when the journey of faith turns into a sure witness and knowledge of God.

A resource for sincere seekers of salvation

"Putting On Christ" serves as a guide for those who feel drawn to deepen their spiritual lives. Through scriptural commentary, the words of apostles and prophets, and modern application, Bishop shows how repentance becomes more meaningful when it shifts from a "checklist mentality" to the sincere desire to be "right with God" at any and all cost. Bishop teaches that faith becomes stronger when it is placed fully in Christ, and how discipleship becomes joyful when it is rooted in the love of finding and knowing Him, rather than through obligation.

"This isn't about adding more to your plate," Bishop says. "It's about discovering the Savior's power to lift, heal and renew" through adhering to the doctrine of Christ.

An invitation to draw nearer to Christ

At its core, "Putting On Christ" is a message of hope — a hope that transformation is not only possible, but can be manifestly real to the true seeker and truth seeker, and that the Savior stands ready to redeem in a personal way.

Bishop's central message is clear: come unto Christ, and let him change your heart.

To get your free electronic copy of "Putting On Christ," visit https://www.puttingonchrist.com/.