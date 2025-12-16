Local film event gathering communities and revving engines: How to see it

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Since the invention of the camera, many have felt called to pursue the photogenic. Beautiful landscapes and people as well as stunning moments and action have graced screens for over 100 years. It's no wonder, then, that throughout that time, one group has been able to capture attention with their work behind the lens — the powersports community.

Known for reaching remarkable speeds and performing high-flying stunts, footage of incredible riding has been featured in blockbuster movies as well as viral social media posts. This material has not only provided spectators with valuable entertainment, but inspired some to discover the capabilities of their machines.

Throughout 2025, one company's intriguing project has recorded captivating motorcycle, side-by-side, adventure bike and dirt bike footage across Utah. This week, they reveal their work at an event that's garnered significant attention.

Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., Young Powersports will screen their new film "Chasing Dust" in the heart of Davis County.

"One of the reasons we pursued this project is rooted in the passion we have for this space," said Jeramie Young, director of Young Powersports. "There are several individuals in our operation who remember attending screenings for independent powersports films, and being able to interact with a community who shared our interests. We wanted to bring that back to the present, and give people the chance to witness something amazing as a crowd."

Photo: Young Automotive Group

The event — which will be hosted in the Young Automotive Group's Everest Conference Room— will bring the movie to a 40-foot 4k LED screen. Machines will be staged outside of the venue, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to collect prizes, take advantage of discounts and enjoy movie snacks, all at no charge.

"Chasing Dust" itself will feature both amateur and professional motorcycle, side-by-side, adventure bike and dirt bike riding footage. The settings span throughout Utah, from the southern to northern parts of the state.

"We love the locations these shots are set in," Young said. "Utah is a hallmark destination among powersports enthusiasts, and it's a place that many of our franchises are proud to call home. No matter whether you're looking for a leisurely journey or somewhere to challenge your abilities, there's terrain here for you."

Using a link to the event's webpage, several people have already RSVP'd for the screening. A trailer has also been released to show attendees what they can expect.

The screening of "Chasing Dust" serves as a conclusion to a monumental year for Young Powersports. A leading presence in the industry, the operation expanded by opening four new dealerships across Ogden, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Missoula, Montana. Additionally, the team relocated their Young Powersports Ogden location from its former space behind the Newgate Mall to Riverdale Road.

As they acquired new franchises, Young Powersports also added to their list of supported manufacturers — introducing machines from Harley-Davidson, MV Agusta, Sherco, Ducati and BMW Motorrad to their lineup. The organization received a variety of accolades as well, including two Best In Class accolades from Powersports Business magazine.

"2025 marks the 10-year anniversary of Young Powersports' founding," Young said. "Throughout that time, we've been incredibly strategic about our growth. We've always been dedicated to setting industry standards, and we're proud to have the professionals and infrastructure in place that can change people's expectations about the powersports dealership experience."

Visit the link to learn more about "Chasing Dust."